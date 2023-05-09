BOZICH | Denny Crum came, conquered, stayed, becoming Louisville icon

Denny Crum, Kenny Payne, Wade Houston and Josh Heird after Payne's arrival at Bowman Field. Crum and Houston recruited Payne to Louisville as a player, and Heird hired him to be the Louisville basketball coach.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Denny Crum wasn’t supposed to become the most beloved basketball coach to blaze through the University of Louisville.
Louisville was going to be two sentences on Crum’s career achievements. A brief connecting flight. Arrive from UCLA in 1971. Return to UCLA the moment John Wooden retired. Many people wrote it. Everybody believed it.
But Crum stayed.
And he won, taking the Cards to the NCAA Final Four his first season. And he stayed.
Then he won even bigger, including the school’s first NCAA men’s basketball title in 1980. And he stayed. And he won even more, adding another national title in 1986, establishing Louisville basketball as a national brand.
Denny Crum said Louisville's 1980 NCAA championship was an important moment of the university and the city.
Denny Crum with Darrell Griffith.
Denny Crum with Louisville's Cardinal mascot at Louisville Live at Churchill Downs in 2021.
Denny Crum talks to his team during an NCAA Tournament game in March, 1995.
Denny Crum performs the ribbon cutting during the dedication ceremony of Denny Crum Hall on the Louisville campus on Sept. 29, 2022.
Denny Crum winks while his photo is taken after the dedication of Denny Crum Hall on the University of Louisville campus on Sept. 29, 2022.
Scenes from the dedication of Denny Crum Hall on the campus of the University of Louisville on Sept. 29, 2022.
Scenes from the dedication of Denny Crum Hall on the campus of the University of Louisville on Sept. 29, 2022.
Scenes from the dedication of Denny Crum Hall on the campus of the University of Louisville on Sept. 29, 2022.
New Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne poses with former Cardinals' players, Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum, and former staffers in the basketball office after his introductory news conference.
New Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne greets former Cardinals' coach Denny Crum after arriving at Bowman Field in Louisville.
New Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne hugs former Cardinals' coach Denny Crum after arriving at Bowman Field in Louisville.
Hall of Fame coach Denny Crum awaits the arrival of new Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne at Bowman Field.
Former Louisville coach Denny Crum signed autographs at his 85th birthday party Wednesday at Roosters restaurant. WDRB Photo Rick Bozich