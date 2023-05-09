 Skip to main content
BOZICH | Denny Crum came, conquered, stayed, becoming Louisville icon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Denny Crum wasn’t supposed to become the most beloved basketball coach to blaze through the University of Louisville.

Louisville was going to be two sentences on Crum’s career achievements. A brief connecting flight. Arrive from UCLA in 1971. Return to UCLA the moment John Wooden retired. Many people wrote it. Everybody believed it.

But Crum stayed.

And he won, taking the Cards to the NCAA Final Four his first season. And he stayed.

Then he won even bigger, including the school’s first NCAA men’s basketball title in 1980. And he stayed. And he won even more, adding another national title in 1986, establishing Louisville basketball as a national brand.

