Denny Crum, Louisville's legendary Hall of Fame coach, dies at 86

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Denny Crum, who took the reins of the University of Louisville men's basketball program in 1971 and more than three decades led it, and in some ways the city, into the national spotlight, has died at the age of 86.
Crum had been in declining health in recent years and had suffered strokes in 2017, 2019 and 2022 but continued to be an unabashed supporter of U of L sports and the city where he came to stay.
Born in San Fernando, California, on March 2, 1937, the son of an aircraft mechanic and a seamstress, Crum said he learned from his parents "not to major in minors." And he never did. Raised by his father after his parents split when he was 10 years old, Crum's first loves were football and basketball. But a tall boy moved in across the street, and Crum began playing basketball with him.
Two simple acts of fatherhood left a mark on Louisville history. Crum's father, Alwin, put up a basketball goal in the back yard. Then, with his son ever passionate about the game, he put up a light. Denny would play well into the warm California nights until neighbors poked their heads out of the windows to tell him to go to bed. But a dream had been born.
Crum's life accomplishments would fill a rolled-up program. Two-time national champion. Six Final Fours. Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994. He lived to see the court that Cardinal teams play on, the Central Avenue overpass on campus, and a new dorm at the university named after him. In 2022, he welcomed one of his former players, Kenny Payne, into the U of L coaching seat he occupied for so long.
But his legacy for the school and city runs even deeper.
Louisville's basketball success did not begin with Crum, but he is the central figure of the university's sports history. And even that isn't saying enough, considering that the growth of the university, and for that matter, the emergence of the city of Louisville itself, were concurrent with the growth and success of Crum's basketball program. Some have said his program's success was a catalyst for those things. And Crum was the one who flipped the switch.
For thirty years, he was the face of U of L, and even in his retirement he maintained an honored presence.
At his 85th birthday celebration, on March 2, 2022, friends, former players, fans and family gathered to pay tribute to his singular U of L life, eating potato soup that he had helped prepare, with proceeds from its sale going to The Denny Crum Scholarship Foundation, which raised more than $1.5 million to endow scholarships at the school over the final decades of his life.
"He is U of L," said one of his former players, Darrell Griffith. "Most people in this city can't imagine the place or the city without him."
Another former player, Roger Burkman, said, "Sometimes I think we take people for granted, and I think Coach Crum is one of those. And the reason I say that is he's always been there for all these years, for all of us, for this university, and for this community. He's that humble guy that you would never know was a legendary superstar of a basketball coach. He's that loyal — let me repeat that, loyal — friend that's generous and kind to everyone."
COOL HAND LUKE
Al McGuire, who coached against Crum for years at Marquette before becoming a basketball commentator for NBC, called Crum, "Cool Hand Luke." And nobody was cooler than Crum, especially in the decade of the 1980s, when he rolled in astride college basketball's hottest program and led it to four Final Fours and two NCAA championships between 1980 and 1986.
The university and athletic department that emerged from that period were markedly different from the ones that entered it. It's not that the school hadn't had success before. But the Crum years changed its perception, first in its home state, and then around the nation. The athletic department had a $2 million budget in 1980, and that was largely subsidized by the university. Coming out of those years, the budget was nearly $6 million, and the athletic department was self-sufficient.
Behind the basketball program's national TV appearances, Louisville athletics director Bill Olsen built cash reserves approaching $40 million, a war chest that was used to help begin the massive round of facilities spending that sparked the university to bigger and better conference affiliations.
"I don't think there's any question it changed a lot of things," Crum told Louisville public radio station WFPL in April of 2013 when asked about the basketball program's success. "I think giving was way up to the university and it's continued to be that way. I think nationally, it gave us a little foothold. In the eighties, I think we were in four Final Fours and won two championships. No one else did that during the eighties, so I think that really put us on the map."
And it made Crum a Louisville icon, right along with Muhammad Ali, Louisville Slugger and the Kentucky Derby.
Longtime Louisville mayor Jerry Abramson, who went to Washington to serve under President Barack Obama after a stint as Kentucky's lieutenant governor, remembered a car ride from the airport toward downtown with President Obama. Abramson said he pointed out points of interest from the interstate, and when he pointed to Freedom Hall, Obama piped up and said, "Hall of Famer Denny Crum, he coached there. He had that guy Darrell Griffith with the 42-inch vertical."
EARLY YEARS
Crum arrived at U of L before the 1971-72 season after serving for four years as an assistant for legendary UCLA coach John Wooden, for whom he also played and served as a graduate assistant.
He was youthful and confident — some thought cocky — but laid back and charismatic. Peck Hickman, then the Louisville athletic director and himself an accomplished basketball coach at the school, said he didn't know what to make of the young Crum, with his sideburns and leisure suit.
"Then we interviewed him, Hickman said. "And he blew us all away."
Crum took Louisville to the Final Four in his first season.
"Having come from UCLA, I just thought that's what you did," Crum said. "You played the season, then went to the tournament and went to the Final Four. I didn't have a good appreciation for how hard it was."
It didn't take long for Crum to stoke the flames of a rivalry with the University of Kentucky. Adolph Rupp, its Hall of Fame coach, had an all-white freshman class that included players like Jimmy Dan Conner, Mike Flynn, Bob Guyette and Kevin Grevey, and was rated No. 1 in the nation. When asked about Kentucky's class, Crum said, he was "not overly impressed" with any of them, and went on to say, "I wouldn't trade any of them for our two best freshmen at Louisville - Allen Murphy and Junior Bridgeman." He added that Murphy, "would eat any of the UK guys alive." UK fans were outraged, and the Lexington Herald, in an editorial, exclaimed, "Can you imagine the gall?"
Louisville fans loved it. They rallied behind his confidence. His defiant call for respect resonated with them, and would for three decades. And their numbers began to grow.
Crum coached man-to-man defense and mined the cities in the northeast and rural areas of the southeast for hidden gems. He liked big guards he could post up and long, athletic, interchangeable players on the front line who could switch everything defensively. He immediately installed the UCLA high-post offense. He developed a 2-2-1 full-court zone press and his teams became known for applying fierce pressure during a time when college basketball was coping with offenses that liked to run the four-corner "stall" game.
Manning the Cardinal sideline with his rolled-up program, Crum took the Cardinals to the Final Four twice in his first four years before landing Louisville prep standout Darrell Griffith in 1976. After a first-round loss, the Cardinals would make back-to-back Sweet 16 appearances before winning the 1980 NCAA championship.
THE DOCTORS OF DUNK
And that championship changed everything. From then on, there was a waiting list for Louisville season tickets. The school was able to negotiate with the state for a renovation of its home court, Freedom Hall, at the state fairgrounds. When the school needed state funding help for academic buildings in its effort to maintain its accreditation, Crum was asked to speak to the governor. The funding was approved.
From 1980-86, there was no more fashionable program than Louisville's. "The Doctors of Dunk" made back-to-back Final Four appearances in 1982 and '83. And in 1986, they won the championship again.
While Crum was the hottest coach in the game, he never was voted one of the major national coach of the year awards. Maybe that was because of his laid-back style, or maybe it was because his teams often started slowly, battled their way through brutal early season schedules and peaked late in the season, often after the award balloting had been settled. Whatever the case, he wasn't always accorded the public recognition to match his accomplishments. He battled the perception that he wasn't coaching hard, because he didn't rant and rave. His teams were very athletic but some thought they were undisciplined. Crum's success in close games, however, and his uncanny ability to draw up successful plays out of timeouts, said something different.
Crum's old mentor, Wooden, said of him, "He's not a showman. Some coaches want to be seen. I wanted people to come watch my players. I think Denny's that way."