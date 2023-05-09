Denny Crum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Reaction and condolences poured in Tuesday afternoon when news broke that former University of Louisville men's basketball coach Denny Crum died at the age of 86.

Crum led the Cardinals for 30 years, establishing the program as a national power through two national championships in 1980 and 1986. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994 with 675 wins and six Final Four appearances.

Below is a collection of tributes from former players, Louisville leaders and fellow coaches:

