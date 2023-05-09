LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Reaction and condolences poured in Tuesday afternoon when news broke that former University of Louisville men's basketball coach Denny Crum died at the age of 86.
Crum led the Cardinals for 30 years, establishing the program as a national power through two national championships in 1980 and 1986. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1994 with 675 wins and six Final Four appearances.
Below is a collection of tributes from former players, Louisville leaders and fellow coaches:
We are saddened to share the passing of legendary UofL Basketball Coach Denny Crum.Our thoughts & prayers are with his loved ones.https://t.co/ceEJstxbw6 pic.twitter.com/hZlfKf04xM— Louisville Men's Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) May 9, 2023
We were so blessed to have Coach Crum in our lives. Rest in peach Coach. pic.twitter.com/k0sQUIvico— Kenny Payne (@coachkennypayne) May 9, 2023
I am heartbroken and saddened by the passing of Coach Denny Crum, a true Louisville and coaching icon. Growing up a Cardinal fan, he was a role model for us all in how he carried himself and elevated our basketball program to unprecedented heights.— Jeff Brohm (@JeffBrohm) May 9, 2023
It was an honor to work 18 years with such an icon for our basketball program, university & the entire Louisville community. Coach Crum was a winner as a coach, but also a champion as a person, a gentleman who was kind, generous and eager to offer his time to help others #RIP pic.twitter.com/cew9YbP1Dn— Kenny Klein (@KKcards) May 9, 2023
Coach - Thank you for all you gave us. We will work everyday to make you proud! pic.twitter.com/LeAl4VkvLR— Josh Heird (@joshheird) May 9, 2023
Not many as inviting as the legendary Coach Denny Crum. I appreciated all of our time together. Praying for Susan, your family & all the lives you changed. Rest in Peace Coach. pic.twitter.com/z5gUK9GL0z— Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) May 9, 2023
Denny Crum was truly a Hall of Famer. He was kind, had a great sense of humor but make no mistake about it, he was a competitor who wanted to win every game. My heart goes out to Susan and his family and friends. We lost another legend in our state today. Rest in peace, my friend pic.twitter.com/Ncmib5EZQa— John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) May 9, 2023
We are saddened to learn of the passing of legendary UofL coach Denny Crum. Our deepest condolences to Susan, his children, and all those who loved and admired him.#Legendary #KySportsHOF #Classof1997 pic.twitter.com/irK262XqYA— Louisville Sports (@SportsinLou) May 9, 2023
He will be remembered not only for the many wins and championships, but also for his calm demeanor, warm sense of humor and deep love for his adopted hometown and its people. Coach Crum left a legacy that is unmatched. https://t.co/TP3oZazj09— Dr. Kim Schatzel (@ULPresSchatzel) May 9, 2023
Denny Crum was one of the great college coaches, and getting to cover his games as beat writer for Memphis and Cincinnati was an honor.Am sorry to hear of his passing.It wasn't just about 80 and 86, it was about everyone from Junior Bridgeman to DeJuan Wheat. He was a legend.— Michael DeCourcy (@tsnmike) May 9, 2023
So sad to learn of the passing of good friend DENNY CRUM @LouisvilleMBB - A true LEGEND & HALL OF FAMER ! May Coach Crum RIP via @ESPN App https://t.co/AUWTxuQfDJ— Dick Vitale (@DickieV) May 9, 2023
Coach Denny Crum has passed away at the age of 86.675 career wins2 National Championships6 Final Four appearances1994 @Hoophall Inductee2006 @CBHOF InducteeBasketball Icon. pic.twitter.com/2vzcMNLpao— NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) May 9, 2023
Rest in peace, Coach Crum….— Jerry Eaves (@JerryEaves5) May 9, 2023
Sad to hear about the passing of Denny Crum.Rest in peace legend. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ny437Cyjqr— Kyle Kuric (@KingKK_14) May 9, 2023
Coach Crum’s dedication and hard work on and off the court touched countless lives. Our hearts are with his loved ones as we honor his legacy. pic.twitter.com/mEuKUNgsY9— Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) May 9, 2023
RIP to the legendary Louisville coach Denny Crum. Coach Crum was a brilliant coach, teacher, and competitor, and one of the finest gentlemen and champions the game has ever known. Denny Crum will always be Louisville Basketball. #RIP pic.twitter.com/GY09wBiFzm— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) May 9, 2023
Denny Crum was a basketball legend, making an impact here in Kentucky by leading Louisville to win multiple national titles. But even more importantly, he made a difference in the community by running an inclusive program for all to enjoy. He will be greatly missed. ^AB— Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 9, 2023
.@LeaderMcConnell’s statement today following the passing of Hall of Fame University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach, Denny Crum: https://t.co/NtXZW9pz52 pic.twitter.com/seGdVSt4o4— Senator McConnell's Press Office (@McConnellPress) May 9, 2023
Louisville lost a legend today. More than half a century ago, a young Denny Crum came to town with no intention of staying, but he fell in love with his new hometown, and we fell in love with him. https://t.co/j2zHhdcGOA— Rep. Morgan McGarvey (@RepMcGarvey) May 9, 2023
