LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tuesday is another day of delightful multi-tasking for baseball fans.
It is the third and final day of the MLB free agent draft, featuring rounds 11-20. It is also the day of the Major League All-Star Game, which will be played at 8 p.m. at T-Mobile Park in Seattle and air on WDRB television.
The intersection of the draft and All-Star game makes this a perfect moment for another hat tip toward Will Smith, who has played his way from Kentucky Country Day High School to the University of Louisville to the backup catching spot for the National League All-Stars.
Rewind the video to 2016.
Let the record show 31 players were taken before the Los Angeles Dodgers selected Smith with the No. 32 pick.
Guys like outfielder Mickey Moniak, a high school outfielder, who was the overall top selection by the Phillies. The Reds used the second pick on Tennessee third baseman Nick Senzel.
Perhaps you have a baseball card of Riley Pint (No. 4 pick) or Alex Kiriloff (No. 15). Or perhaps not.
Two catchers — Zach Collins No. 10 by the White Sox and Matt Thaiss No. 16 by the Angels — were drafted ahead of Smith. So were outfielder Corey Ray (No. 5, Brewers) and pitcher Zack Burdi (No. 26, White Sox), Smith's teammates in Dan McDonnell's U of L program.
Let the record also show this: Not one of the 31 guys whose name was called ahead of Smith has ever made an MLB All-Star game.
Consider it a reminder of the daunting challenge of baseball scouting, development and achievement. And consider Smith a deserving recipient of one of baseball's ultimate honors, one that he could have earned in 2021 or 2022.
"It's a dream come true as a kid," Smith told Juan Toribio of MLB.com.
"It's a lot of hard work, a lot of hard work over the last several years. A lot of people helped me along the way. It's a way to celebrate having a good year. I'll enjoy it and I'm looking forward to it."
As he should. According to the numbers at FanGraphs.com, Smith's play in 2023 has been worth 2.9 more wins that an average big-league catcher.
His 2.9 WAR (wins above replacement value) ranks No. 14 in the National League and No. 26 in the major leagues.
Smith is batting .279 with a sizzling on-base percentage of .396 as the Dodgers' cleanup hitter. Smith has 13 home runs and 46 runs batted in.
His knowledge of the strike zone is masterful, proven by his 44 walks. No wonder the team honored him with a Will Smith Bobblehead Night last month.
At 28 years old, with more than three full seasons in the big leagues, Smith will make $5.25 million in 2023. He's in line to cash in as a free agent in 2026.
"I think that he's one of the top three catchers in all of baseball," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told Toribio.
"He's a superstar, and that probably makes him uncomfortable. But given his ability to post and work both sides of the baseball, hit in the middle of the order, you don't find guys like that."
How much do the Dodgers value Smith?
In 2021, they traded Keibert Ruiz, one of their top catching prospects, to the Nationals because they knew Smith had the position on lockdown.
After hitting .221 without a home run (in 94 plate appearances) as a U of L freshman in 2014 and only .242 with two home runs (in 206 plate appearances) as a sophomore, Smith broke out in his junior season, batting .383 with seven home runs and a ridiculous .480 on-base percentage for the Cards.
Some teams were not convinced. Go back and check the draft. Blake Rutherford? Hudson Sanchez?
The Dodgers were convinced, especially by Smith's athleticism. They exposed Smith to three levels of minor league baseball during his 2016 rookie season and then sent two instructors to Louisville during the off season to help Smith refine his batting stroke.
Smith took it from there — all the way to the first of what should be several All-Star appearances in his career.
"I feel like I've learned a lot with my approach, my swing, and catching and calling a game," Smith said.
"I feel like I've learned in all aspects, maybe a little bit at a time and that's what you're always trying to do, improve a little bit day in and day out."
