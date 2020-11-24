LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The college basketball season is already more than two weeks late. The schedule changes by the hour.
Some programs have already hit the Pause button. Hall of Fame coaches like Jim Boeheim and Tom Izzo have announced positive tests for the novel coronavirus. The NCAA cannot afford to forego another tournament.
My suggestion: Enjoy as many games as you can.
That’s what I tried to think about when I put together my first ballot of the Associated Press Top 25.
1. Villanova (24-7) — It took Jay Wright four seasons to make the NCAA Tournament, five to get past the Sweet 16 and 15 to win a national title. He’s rolling with an excellent chance to win his third ring in Indianapolis next April — or May or June.
2. Gonzaga (31-2) — Mark Few has five guys capable of averaging double figures, with Corey Kispert at the front of the line.
3. Baylor (26-4) — Jared Butler and MaCio Teague begin the season as the nation’s top backcourt.
4. Wisconsin (21-10) — Some dismiss the Badgers’ eight-game winning streak to end last season because none of the wins came against the top teams in the Big Ten. They forget that five of Wisconsin’s losses came before Micah Potter was eligible.
5. Virginia (23-7) — Marquette transfer Sam Hauser looks like a guy who should thrive in Tony Bennett’s system.
6. Iowa (20-11) — The Hawkeyes don’t guard the way you have to guard to get to the Final Four, but they’re going to have a blast trying.
7. Kansas (28-3) — Are the Jayhawks still under NCAA investigation? I forget.
8. Kentucky (25-6) — I liked Olivier Sarr over Matt Haarms — and you will, too.
9. Illinois (21-10) — If I have undervalued anybody in the Top 10 it is the Illini because point guard Ayo Dosonmu is a warrior.
10. Duke (25-6) — The Blue Devils won’t lose to Mercer but they also won’t win it all.
11. Creighton (24-7) — Marcus Zegarowski is the name to remember in Omaha,.
12. Tennessee (17-14) —Rick Barnes might get as much out of his freshmen (Jaden Springer, Keon Johnson, Corey Walker) as John Calipari
13. West Virginia (21-10) — Oscar Tshiebwe fits Bob Huggins as perfectly as any big man since Kenyon Martin.
14. Texas Tech (18-13) — Chris Beard is rebuilding but he’s got several talented transfers and freshmen.
15. Oregon (24-7) — Payton Pritchard will be a handful to replace. Mark this down as a likely reach by Dr. Bo.
16. Michigan State (22-9) — They say Izzo is recovering steadily from the novel coronavirus — and I hope that is certainly true because Rocket Watts will be fun to coach.
17. Florida State (26-5) — Leonard Hamilton lost two of the first 11 picks in the NBA Draft — and the Seminoles are still loaded.
18. Texas (19-12) — Shaka Smart is on the Hot Seat. No, he isn’t. Yes, he is. No, he isn’t.
19. North Carolina (14-19) — Don’t expect Garrison Brooks and Roy Williams’ superb recruiting class to flirt with 20 losses again.
20. UCLA (19-12) — Mick Cronin won 9 of his last 11 and finished second in the Pac-12. Arrow up in Westwood.
21. Richmond (24-7) — The Spiders are scheduled to be in Lexington Sunday. We’ll find out if they are legit.
22. Houston (23-8) — Kelvin Sampson never fades away. He just keeps bossing the American Athletic Conference.
23. Ohio State (21-10) — The Buckeyes have a terrific backcourt in C.J. Walker and Duane Washington.
24. Arizona State (20-11) — Remy Martin is not only the best player in the Pac-12, he’s a possible first-team all—American.
25. Rutgers (20-11) — The Scarlet Knights return Ron Harper Jr. and Geo Baker, two formidable pieces from a team that would have made the NCAA Tournament.
