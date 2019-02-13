BOZICH | Duke comeback/Louisville collapse By The Numbers (and Twitter)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The tweet was not posted by a blogger in Krzyzewskiville or by Richie from Manchester, Ky.
The tweet was posted by David Worlock, the director of media coordination / statistics for the NCAA Tournament in response to Duke beating Louisville 71-69 on a night when the Cardinals bathed in the serenades from a KFC Yum! Center crowd as they led 59-36 with less than 10 minutes to play.
Further on this: Duke's comeback was the largest ever in the final 10 minutes of the game in a regulation win. VCU came back from 26 down with 9:26 left to beat South Florida on 2-20-93. The Rams won in OT though. https://t.co/UiKKv4TyTS— David Worlock (@DavidWorlock) February 13, 2019
Read it. Consider it. Let the thought bounce around in your mind.
Then you’ll understand why it's time for a final By The Numbers look at Duke’s improbable comeback and Louisville's more improbable collapse:
72 — How old Mike Krzyzewski turned minutes after he faced the media without discussing his birthday late Tuesday evening.
Duke won in spectacular fashion on Tuesday. Today, Coach K turns 72. It's a rare thing to see a basketball coach still doing his thing at this age and K has no plans to stop anytime soon. From @DavidGlennShow:https://t.co/NdLUF69WLR pic.twitter.com/S7jjONpuWj— The Athletic (@TheAthleticCAR) February 13, 2019
9 — turnovers made by Louisville in the final 8:06.
0 — turnovers by Duke in the final 8:06.
50 — Louisville's turnover percentage in its final 18 possessions.
15 — The Cards' turnover percentage the first 53 times they had the ball.
3 — Cards who turned the ball over during that brutal stretch (Christen Cunningham 4, Darius Perry 3 and Dwayne Sutton 2).
7 — Steals by Duke in final 8:06.
3 — Blue Devils with steals during that stretch (3 by Zion Williamson; 2 each for Tre Jones and Jordan Goldwire).
1 — Number of tweets that nominated Chris Mack for national coach of the year when the Cardinals were rolling.
If @CoachChrisMack isn’t careful, he’s going wind up right in the middle of the coach of the year conversation. @LouisvilleMBB— Dan Shulman (@DShulman_ESPN) February 13, 2019
75 — percentage of two-point field goal attempts made by Duke (6 of 8) made in the final 6:22.
0 — percentage of two-point field goal attempts made by Louisville in the final 11:44 as the Cards missed their final five shots inside the arc.
More than 5 — Number of times Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told his team, "You're playing like losers," in the second half, according to Duke basketball director of operations Nolan Smith.
"He said he don't coach losers, only coach winners."Coach K is a legend. Period. (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/MKgTXRE4uV— SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 13, 2019
99.2 — Louisville's win probability (as calculated by Ken Pomeroy) with less than 10 minutes to play when the Cards were ahead, 59-36.
Infinite -- Tweets that needed to be deleted at that moment.
It’s a Blow-out! pic.twitter.com/KFekOoW2Ta— Jerry Eaves (@JerryEaves5) February 13, 2019
98.9 — Louisville’s win probability (as calculated by Bart Torvik) with 6:43 remaining with the Cardinals ahead 62-43.
96 — Louisville's win probability (back to Pomeroy) with 5 minutes to go and Duke trailing, 64-52.
87.2 — Louisville's win probability (back to Torvik) after a Jordan Nwora three-pointer stretched the Cards' lead back to 69-64 with 2:28 left.
12.5 — Louisville's win probability after Cameron Reddish made two free throws to bump Duke ahead, 71-69 with 14.9 to play.
4 — Times Krzyzewski said that he felt badly for the Louisville players for losing on a night when the Cardinals outplayed Duke for more than 30 minutes.
28.2 — Duke's field goal percentage over the first 30 1/2 minutes.
58.8 — Duke's field goal percentage over the final 9 1/2 minutes.
46.9 — Louisville’s field goal percentage over the first 30 1/2 minutes.
18.1 — Louisville’s field goal percentage over the final 9 1/2 minutes.
8:33 — Time of Louisville’s final offensive rebound.
9:41 — Time of Duke's final turnover.
1.16 — Louisville's points per possession over the first 30 1/2 minutes.
0.50 — Louisville's points per possession over the final 9 1/2 minutes.
0.75 — Duke’s points per possession in the first 30 1/2 minutes.
1.52 — Duke's points per possession in the final 9 1/2 minutes.
48 — Duke's projected final point total after 30 minutes.
140 — Duke's projected final point total over the final 10 minutes.
0 — Three-point shots made by Duke's Cam Reddish in the first 30 minutes.
4 — Three-point shots by Reddish in the final 10 minutes.
Still not over this Cam Reddish 3 point bomb from the parking lot to tie the game 😱 pic.twitter.com/SAJHuKZRwM— Duke Digest (@DukeDigest) February 13, 2019
3 — days Louisville has to tune out the noise about this loss and concentrate on defeating Clemson, which will chase its fifth consecutive victory at Miami Wednesday night.
