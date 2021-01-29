LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Get ready for a new rivalry on the local college sports scene, especially in basketball.
On Friday, Eastern Kentucky told the Ohio Valley Conference league office that it planned to leave the OVC, its home since 1948. EKU will join the ASUN, the same conference that Bellarmine University joined when the Knights began their upgrade to Division I basketball during this academic year.
The Colonels will make the move July 1 and compete in the ASUN during the 2021-22 academic year.
We are happy to announce the additions of @ucasports, @ekusports and @jsugamecocks into the league! With this expansion, we also introduce FCS Scholarship Football as our 2⃣0⃣th sport! #ASUNBuilt pic.twitter.com/K5TnweSar6— #ASUNBuilt (@ASUNSports) January 29, 2021
EKU, from its home in Richmond, was one of the founding members of the OVC in 1948.
Jacksonville State, another OVC member based in Alabama, as well as Central Arkansas will also join the ASUN. OVC commissioner Beth DeBauche emailed this statement on Friday morning:
“Eastern Kentucky University informed us in writing, and Jacksonville State University has verbally informed us of their intention to leave the Ohio Valley Conference. By its very nature, conference membership is dynamic as institutional priorities and areas of focus change. We respect that evolution and value the fact both institutions will always be a valued part of our illustrious past. We wish them well and plan to follow our rules to ensure a smooth transition process."
The move to the ASUN should enable Eastern Kentucky to expand its footprint into Georgia and Florida. The 12-team OVC has programs in only four states — Tennessee, Kentucky, Illinois and Missouri.
"Whatever is good for our league will be good for Bellarmine," Bellarmine men's basketball coach Scott Davenport said.
"From a basketball standpoint A. W. Hamilton is a tremendous young coach doing a phenomenal job. One of our former players Corbin Maynard is on their staff so we follow closely."
In addition to Bellarmine, ASU members include one school in Tennessee (Lipscomb); one in Virginia (Liberty); one in Georgia (Kennesaw State); one in Arkansas (Central Arkansas); two in Alabama (North Alabama and Jacksonville State) and four in Florida (Florida Gulf Coast, North Florida, Stetson and Jacksonville). EKU recruits heavily in Georgia and Florida.
EKU will join the other two newcomers as well as the four FCS level football programs in the league — Kennesaw State, Liberty, North Alabama and Stetson — as the ASUN adds football. Liberty will continue as an FBS football program.
With an enrollment of nearly 17,000, EKU is the largest school in the OVC. The Colonels will have the second largest enrollment in the ASU, trailing Kennesaw State, which has more than 35,000 students.
The Colonels have won 13 of 15 men’s basketball games this season for coach A. W. Hamilton. EKU remains second, behind Belmont, in the OVC standings.
According to the power formula at Ken Pomeroy’s analytics web site, the conferences are of similar overall strength. The OVC ranks No. 25 of 32 schools in Pomeroy’s ratings, while the ASUN is No. 26.
