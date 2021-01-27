LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — On Wednesday the prayers and concerns in the Jefferson County football community turned to Ty Scroggins, the superb former University of Louisville linebacker and high school football coach.
Now in his third week of battling the novel coronavirus, Scroggins was transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington Tuesday night for specialized treatments, two of Scroggins’ friends said Wednesday
“He’s had COVID for several weeks and hasn’t been feeling great,” said Central High School football coach Marin Dantzler, who said he speaks to Scroggins several times a week.
“It got a little worse last week and his oxygen level dropped and he went to the hospital here. He didn’t get better. Now he’s getting different treatment in Lexington.
“We just ask for people to pray for him and send positive thoughts his way. Ty is a fighter. Just pray that he keeps fighting and comes out of this.”
Thank you everyone for the support and prayers you have expressed for Ty Scroggins @FtbllHSC. He is fighting Covid and is currently at UK Hospital for specialized treatment. Please continue to send him your prayers and positive thoughts. #ScroggsStrong pic.twitter.com/NlEJpdOz2K— Sheri Duff (@sduff1) January 27, 2021
“Everybody loves Coach Scroggins and is pulling for him,” said Don Bowers, the athletic director at DeSales High School. “Everybody wants the best for him and his family.”
Scroggins, 49, played linebacker at Fairdale High School before continuing his career as a linebacker at U of L for coach Howard Schnellenberger from 1991-1994.
He served as the head coach at Central High School, where he still teaches, for 10 seasons. During that run, which ended after the 2016 season, Scroggins won five state championships, reached two other title games and delivered a 101-43 record.
In 2017, Scroggins moved to DeSales, where he worked as an assistant coach for the Colts. His son, Jayden, played quarterback at DeSales. Jayden’s twin sister, Jordan, is an outstanding softball and basketball player at Pleasure Ridge Park High School.
“Ty Scroggins has given so much time and energy in young people,” said Ryan Bringhurst, who served as the athletic director when Scroggins coached at Central.
“I know he’s got a lot of people praying for him and hoping that he gets better.”
