LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — This should be memorable week in college basketball, especially on the local scene, if the novel coronavirus remains in check in area locker rooms.
Louisville will try to improve to 4-0 against a Western Kentucky squad that looked like a definite NCAA Tournament team last week in South Dakota. The Cards and Hilltoppers meet Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center.
Kentucky gets a quick-turnaround chance to upgrade its stained resume against Kansas Tuesday at a mostly empty Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana will face three games the Hoosiers could lose (or win) at the Maui Invitational in the mountains of North Carolina. Round One is gritty Providence Monday at 2:30 p.m. in Asheville with the incomparable Jason Benetti and Bill Walton on the call.
And, Bellarmine University will begin life as a Division I program against Duke at a Crazies-Free Cameron Indoor Stadium Friday.
What better way to present my latest ballot for the AP Top 25 college basketball poll.
1. Gonzaga (2-0) — The Zags beat Kansas as if they were doing it for the NCAA Enforcement staff.
2. Baylor (2-0) — Illinois Wednesday. Gonzaga Saturday. The Bears could be No. 1 — or No. 8 — a week from now.
3. Wisconsin (2-0) — Two double-digit wins and Top 20 efficiency on offense and defense. On Wisconsin.
4. Iowa (2-0) — We’ll know more after the Hawkeyes play North Carolina next week.
5. Illinois (3-0) — The Illini have three guys who can give Brad Underwood 20 points any night.
6. Duke (1-0) — Michigan State, followed by Bellarmine. Interesting week for the Blue Devils.
7. West Virginia (3-0) — Don’t dismiss the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic champions. Ask WKU.
8. Kansas (1-1) — Not good enough for Gonzaga but likely too much for Kentucky Tuesday night in Indianapolis.
9. Houston (3-0) — Kelvin Sampson’s team thumped Texas Tech. Thumped.
10. Michigan State (2-0) — Rocket Watts the next Michigan star?
11. Creighton (1-0) — The Bluejays visit Kansas next week.
12. Tennessee (0-0) — Get healthy, fellas
13. Virginia Tech (2-0) — Beat Villanova twice — once in regulation and again in overtime.
14. Villanova (2-1) — Not a fan of your gimmick out of bounds play, Jay Wright.
15. Florida State (0-0) — The Seminoles are supposed to start their season Wednesday and then play Indiana in their second game.
16. Virginia (1-1) — The loss to San Francisco looks worse when you realize the Dons have been beaten by UMass-Lowell and Rhode Island.
17. Richmond (2-0) — I took grief for ranking the Spiders No. 21 on my preseason ballot. I apologize for underrating them.
18. Oregon (0-0) — Stay safe, stay healthy, Ducks.
19. Texas (1-0) — The Longhorns lost a 5-star recruit (Will Baker) to the transfer portal and start play in the Maui Invitational Monday.
20. North Carolina (1-0) — The Tar Heels loom on the other side from Texas of the Maui bracket, which will be played in Roy Williams’ hometown of Asheville, N.C.
21. Texas Tech (2-1) — Only 4 for 18 from three and 13 of 24 from the line in the Houston defeat.
22. Kentucky (1-1) — Shooting practice. 6 a.m. Actually, make it 5 a.m. Need work. Shooting issues are not a one-week or even one-month fix.
23. Rutgers (3-0) — You don’t want to play this team.
24. San Diego State (2-0) — Knocked UCLA out of the Top 25.
25. Saint Louis (2-0) — Travis Ford has a stud in Javonte Perkins, who scored 32 in an impressive win over LSU