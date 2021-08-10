LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four days after opening practice for the 2021 season, the expectations game became louder for Tom Allen’s Indiana University football program.
The Hoosiers were ranked No. 17 in the USA Today college football coaches preseason poll, which was released at noon Tuesday. It's the first time in program history Indiana started the season ranked in the Top 25 in the USA Today poll.
The Hoosiers open the season Sept. 4 at Iowa, with the Hawkeyes ranked one spot behind them at No. 18.
Kentucky received 20 poll votes to rank No. 37.
Ole Miss, the team that Louisville faces in its season opener in Atlanta on Labor Day, Sept. 6, ranked No. 25. The Rebels are one of two ranked teams on the Cards' schedule. They also play Clemson.
Kentucky's schedule will feature three ranked opponents: No. 5 Georgia; No. 11 Florida and No. 13 LSU. The SEC led all leagues with six top-25 teams, including five in the top 13.
Indiana has four top-25 opponents: No. 4 Ohio State and No. 10 Cincinnati visit Memorial Stadium in Bloomington while the Hoosiers travel to No. 20 Penn State in addition to the game at Iowa.
Here is the complete Top 25. (story link.)
- Alabama (63 first-place votes, 1621 poll votes)
- Clemson (0, 1508)
- Oklahoma (2, 1481)
- Ohio State (0, 1435)
- Georgia (0, 1386)
- Texas A&M (0, 1286)
- Notre Dame (0, 1139)
- Iowa State (0, (1131)
- North Carolina (0, 999)
- Cincinnati (0, 979)
- Florida (0, 870)
- Oregon (0, 842)
- LSU (0, 664)
- USC (0, 655)
- Wisconsin (0, 654)
- Miami (0. 575)
- Indiana (0, 573)
- Iowa (0, 554)
- Texas (0, 427)
- Penn State (0 422)
- Washington (0, 404)
- Oklahoma State (0, 216)
- Louisiana-Lafayette (0, 153)
- Coastal Carolina (0, 150)
- Ole Miss (0, 149)
Also receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.
Allen, Louisville coach Scott Satterfield and Tyson Helton of Western Kentucky will all participate as voters this season. Here is the complete list of voters:
Tom Allen, Indiana; Blake Anderson, Utah State; DinoBabers, Syracuse; Walt Bell, Massachusetts; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; Craig Bohl, Wyoming; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Matt Campbell, Iowa State; Jason Candle, Toledo; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Paul Chryst, Wisconsin; Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech; David Cutcliffe, Duke; Butch Davis, Florida International; Manny Diaz, Miami (Florida); Dave Doeren, North Carolina State; Karl Dorrell, Colorado; Eliah Drinkwitz, Missouri; Sonny Dykes, Southern Methodist; Luke Fickell, Cincinnati; Jedd Fisch, Arizona; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; James Franklin, Penn State; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Danny Gonzales, New Mexico; Todd Graham, Hawaii; Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State; Will Hall, Southern Mississippi; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Bryan Harsin, Auburn; Clay Helton, Southern California; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Brady Hoke, San Diego State; Skip Holtz, Louisiana Tech; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Brian Kelly, Notre Dame; Jimmy Lake, Washington; Clark Lea, Vanderbilt; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Sean Lewis, Kent State; Maurice Linguist, Buffalo; Seth Littrell, North Texas; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Chad Lunsford, Georgia Southern; Gus Malzahn, Central Florida; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Doug Martin, New Mexico State; Phillip Montgomery, Tulsa; Dan Mullen, Florida; Billy Napier, Louisiana-Lafayette; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Gary Patterson, TCU; Sam Pittman, Arkansas; NIck Rolovich, Washington State; Nick Saban, Alabama; Steve Sarkisian, Texas; Scott Satterfield, Louisville; Greg Schiano, Rutgers; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Mel Tucker, Michigan State; Kyle Whittingham, Utah.
