BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WDRB) — For 23 games nobody had knifed through the Purdue defense. Nobody made the Boilermakers flinch.
Not Gonzaga. Not Duke. Not Marquette.
Not anybody in the Big Ten. Purdue’s only one loss was a one-possession, one-point slip against Rutgers. The Boilermakers had only trailed at halftime, only once by as many as 10 points.
Not only was Matt Painter’s team the No. 1 men’s college basketball team in America, they were a unanimous choice.
Double check the ballots Monday morning. Credit Indiana, which handled Purdue, 79-74, Saturday afternoon at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.
Credit 25 points from IU’s Trayce Jackson-Davis and 16 from Jalen Hood-Schifino, including the game-closing final two.
Before the game there was considerable chatter about how the Hoosiers would defend Zach Edey, Purdue’s mammoth center who is listed as the 1-to-15 frontrunner for national player of the year.
Woodson kept it simple. He put his best player, Jackson-Davis, on Edey. The Hoosiers surrounded Edey with double teams any time he dribbled the ball on the low block.
Did it work?
Does anything work against Edey, who has used his towering 7-foot, 4-inch body to score with either hand over shorter defenders all season.
Although Edey made 6 of 8 shots in the first half, you could say Indiana’s defense was effective as the Hoosiers shot to a 50-35 lead.
But Purdue never stopped feeding their stud. He scored four baskets in the first four minutes of the second half as the Boilermakers cut the Indiana lead to 54-45.
Edey finished with a dazzling 33 points and 18 rebounds. He checked every box you want a national player of the year to check.
But Indiana had enough answers to deliver its second win against the Boilermakers of the Mike Woodson era.
The fun continues for Woodson’s team. On Tuesday night, the Hoosiers host Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights dominated Indiana, 63-48, in New Jersey on Dec. 3 for IU’s first loss.
Rutgers has beaten Indiana six straight times with the Hoosiers’ last victory in the series on March 10, 2019, when Romeo Langford scored 20 points in an 89-73 IU victory.
