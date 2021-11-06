LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) — Dressed sharply in their navy blazers, the bowl scouts wedged their way into six seats in the front row of the Kroger Field press box Saturday night.
Two from the Citrus Bowl. Next to two from the Peach Bowl. Next to two from the Sugar Bowl. These weren’t chump games. The Peach and Sugar carry the sex appeal of New Year’s Six games.
The prime-time bowl games traveled to see No. 18 Kentucky. They departed talking about Tennessee after the Vols defeated the Wildcats, 45-42.
After winning its first six games by holding every opponent to 28 points or less, the Wildcats (6-3) have lost three straight while allowing 30 or more in every game. The 45 points were the most Kentucky has allowed in a game this season.
The defensive meltdown started on the game’s first play — and it seemed as if it never stopped. A week after being overwhelmed by Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers, Kentucky started the crisp November evening making Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker look like the best passer in America, too.
On the Vols’ first play, Hooker threw a 75-yard touchdown pass to JaVonta Payton.
On the Vols’ fourth offensive snap, Hooker found Velus Jones mismatched against a linebacker and punished the Wildcats’ with a 75-yard touchdown pass.
Tennessee finished the first quarter averaging 37.5 yards on its four snaps and leading 14-7. The Wildcats had to grind 75 yards on 14 plays to get their touchdown, which Kavosiey Smoke scored on a 9-yard run.
The Wildcats uncovered a way to stop the Volunteers on Tennessee’s third drive. UK linebacker Jacquez Jones recovered a fumble by Hooker on the UK 29.
Again, Kentucky showed the ability to drive the football against the Tennessee defense. Levis moved 71 yards on six plays. The sixth play was the most impressive. Levis broke out of the pocket on the right side, eluded a pair of tacklers and then hurdled a third for 8-yard touchdown run.
The teams traded touchdowns again and then a soft approach by the Kentucky defense gave Tennessee the space and time to kick a 43-yard field goal on the final play of the second quarter for a 24-21 halftime lead.
The fun was just beginning. Levis showed his savvy and grit on the first possession of the second half. He led the Wildcats on another 75-yard scoring drive, getting the final 2 yards on a keeper.
Tennessee did not flinch, especially with Kentucky missing tackles. Jabari Small flashed 37 yards to put the Volunteers back ahead, 31-28, 45 seconds later.
That’s correct, 45 seconds. After not allowing any of its first six opponents to score more than 28 points, Kentucky gave up 30 or more to Georgia, Mississippi State and Tennessee.
Levis followed with a critical mistake, staring down a receiver in the right flat. Tennessee cornerback Alontae Taylor tracked Levis’ eyes and the throw, snatching an interception that he carried 56 yards into the end zone. Now Kentucky trailed by 10 points for the first time.
Levis flushed the memory by directing Kentucky 75 yards for a touchdown near the end of the third quarter.
Tennessee was not finished. They moved 47 yards in 44 seconds for another touchdown and a 45-35 lead.
Back to you, Kentucky. And the Wildcats indeed scored, this time on a 24-yard pass from Levis to Izayah Cummings.
The Wildcats finally got a stop, even after allowing Tennessee to march to the Kentucky 5. Sacks and penalties pushed the Vols back to the 18 — and they missed a 35-yard field goal.
But Kentucky could not answer. The Wildcats marched to the Tennessee 38-yard-line but Levis threw four straight incompletions.
The heaviest lifting of the regular season is over for Kentucky. Next Saturday the Wildcats visit Vanderbilt, which is 2-7 and winless in five SEC games. Then comes UK’s final home game against New Mexico State, which has lost 21 of its last 25 games.
Then comes the season finale on Nov. 27 at Louisville. The rivals did not play last season because of the novel coronavirus, but UK outscored U of L, 101-23, while winning the Governor’s Cup in 2018 and 2019.
