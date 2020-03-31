LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The KFC Yum! Center lost its opportunity to host the first- and second-round games in the women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
But maybe the downtown arena can secure the spot as a host for the NBA playoffs as a consolation prize.
A report in the New York Post included Louisville, along with Las Vegas, the Bahamas, Orlando, Atlantic City and Hawaii as candidates for what the paper’s NBA sources said were possible one-site host cities for a revised NBA playoff schedule.
“The management of the arena plans to contact the league and let them know that we’re interested,” said Scott C. Cox, chairman of the Louisville Arena Authority.
“I’m going to reach out to my NBA contacts,” said Eric Granger, general manager of the KFC Yum! Center.
Granger has multiple NBA connections because of his experience working at other NBA facilities, including the Fed Ex Forum in Memphis.
“If and when they’re ready to have conversations, so are we,” Granger said.
Reminder: Nobody can say when or if the NBA or any sports league or organization will return. It’s not a priority on the final day of March. Social distancing and flattening the curve are the priorities. The rims have been taken off the goals at public parks across Jefferson County.
But in a world where there are whispers that the football seasons (college and pro) could also be in jeopardy, it’s reasonable to balance the gloom with energizing speculation that the NBA will return — in a different form than its usual playoff format.
The most common suggestion includes a series of best-of-three formats at one neutral site, especially one that has not registered as a hot-spot for the virus.
While Las Vegas has a stronger direct connection to the NBA because of its history as a host city for the annual Summer League and the Bahamas as well as Orlando have warmer weather, Louisville has its share of talking points:
- A world-class arena with suitable locker rooms, training facilities and a practice gym.
- Superior site lines for the placement of cameras for what will essentially be a television soundstage, because spectators are likely to be limited.
- The KFC Yum! Center also has the essential internal wiring and communications equipment.
- A central location for all 30 NBA franchises.
- Proven record of hosting major events, such as last season’s NCAA men’s basketball South Regional as well as the 2012 NCAA women’s volleyball national championships.
- Ample availability of downtown hotel rooms within walking distance of the arena, which is located at Second and Main streets.
Granger said the last event in the facility was a concert by The Lumineers on March 10. The last sports events were a pair of basketball games that the University of Louisville women and men played against Virginia Tech on March 1.
Granger said several dates have been postponed and will hopefully be rescheduled.
“There is still one on the books for May and a couple in June,” he said.
But the NBA could be accommodated.
“We’d be very interested,” Granger said. “I know we could offer the NBA great hospitality, and it would be a great opportunity for the city.”
“I’m not sure what the NBA’s plans are, but if the opportunity arose, I believe that Louisville and the KFC Yum! Center would be perfect hosts,” Cox said.
