LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — It was everything Jeff Walz hoped it would be — and I’m not talking about the 92-59 defeat that his University of Louisville women’s basketball team hung on Northern Kentucky Saturday afternoon.
This celebration was not about the Cardinals stretching their record to 11-0. It was about recognizing the 2009 squad, the first of three U of L women’s teams to reach the Final Four.
Walz made certain that the players on his current team stayed on the court at halftime as the applause from 7,781 fans washed over the 2009 team.
After the game everybody retreated to a reception at a building across the street from the downtown arena. As the players told stories and enjoyed refreshments, video of Louisville’s two-point semifinal win and 22-point championship game loss to UConn played in the background.
“That was the best part,” Walz said. “Just watching everybody enjoy the memories and react to it all again. They couldn’t believe the way they looked or some of the things they did.”
Led by Angel McCoughtry, the Cardinals showed that great things were possible for Walz and his formidable programs. The victories that team delivered made it easer for Walz to recruit talented players from outside this area like Asia Durr, Sam Fuehring and Dana Evans.
That’s one reason that Walz did not want his players to retreat to their locker room at halftime.
“I just wanted my players to see how people responded to them and what they went through to get to the Final Four,” Walz said. “That was a special group and I’m glad that so many of them were able to make it back.”
Walz has another special group this season. Evans, a sophomore guard, had one of her best games, scoring 21 points with six assists to lead U of L over NKU. Fuehring and Kylee Shook each had 15 while Durr scored 11.
“Just a great day all around,” Walz said.
Next for the Cardinals? A challenging trip to Mt. Pleasant, Mich., to play Central Michigan Thursday night.
“They’re a very good team,” Walz said. “And my players know they’re a very good team.”
