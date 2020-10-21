LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For a team that lost its top four scorers, three of its top four rebounders and nearly 90% of its three-point shooting, the University of Louisville men’s basketball team still has solid expectations percolating around it.
For that, I believe you can credit five guys.
The three that you know are David Johnson and Samuell Williamson, the Cards’ top two sophomores, as well as Malik Williams, the final player recruited by Rick Pitino’s staff.
The two that you are eager to see are Carlik Jones and Charles Minlend, the latest graduate transfers Chris Mack recruited to give his team instant impact.
Johnson, likely the Cards’ most talented player, answered questions Tuesday now that Louisville has practiced for about a week.
A week ago, Williams compared Jones to a mini Allen Iverson. Johnson did not add to the Hall of Fame pressure on his new backcourt mate. But Johnson did talk like a guy who believes that Jones and Minlend will be formidable contributors from opening night — whenever opening night is officially scheduled.
Jones, for the record, is a ball-dominant guard who averaged 20 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists as he was voted Big South player of the year at Radford University. Yes, he is only 6 feet 1 inches tall. He will also turn 23 in December, a fifth-year player who redshirted at Radford.
“He's a really good playmaker, unselfish and he can score at all three levels,” Johnson said. “I love playing with him.
“I learn a lot from him. Every day in practice I learn something new from him, whether it's guarding him or him giving me pointers on the offensive end.”
Minlend is also a man who will turn 23 in December. He played his freshman season at San Francisco before redshirting in 2018. Minlend was the Dons’ most consistent player the last two seasons, averaging 14.4 as redshirt sophomore and 14.5 last season.
“I think Charles is a really good shooter,” Johnson said. “He’s really athletic. His arms are ridiculously long. It kind of annoys me.
“He’s like a really good glue guy. He can do everything on the court. He keeps it simple. That’s a really a lot to like about his game. I feel like he’s going to be a huge, huge addition to our team.”
Johnson is not the only one who believes that Jones and Minlend will be significant contributors to Mack’s third Louisville team.
Bart Torvik’s college basketball analytics site projects that Minlend (14.4) and Jones (13.7) will be Louisville’s top two scorers.
Torvik’s preseason numbers rank Louisville No. 28 nationally and seventh in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Blue Ribbon College Basketball Yearbook filed its predictions. Blue Ribbon did not rank U of L in its Top. The venerable publication has the Cardinals fifth in the ACC — behind Virginia, Duke, North Carolina and Florida State.
Lindy’s College Basketball Yearbook ranked Louisville No. 38 in the nation, but sixth in the ACC, adding Georgia Tech to the four teams Blue Ribbon picked of the Cards. Lindy’s also named Johnson and Jones to the ACC second team.
Without Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steven Enoch, Ryan McMahon, Fresh Kimble and Darius Perry, where will this Louisville team get its points?
“They’re going to have to come from everywhere,” Johnson said. “We have a lot of weapons on the offensive end.
“But we won’t be able to win games unless we’re getting defensive stops.”
Without all those guys, Johnson does not expect expectations to diminish.
“I don’t think we’re going to lower any expectations from last year,” he said. “I still want to get the ACC title. I think that’s one of the biggest things that all of us want in this program. And then we can take the steps from there.”
