LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — No pithy Top 25 comments today. No questions about the credentials of the top college basketball teams in the country. No fighting with fans.
After watching an entire afternoon and evening of the coverage of the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter accident in Los Angeles, this was a day to simply rank the teams and think about the loss.
Consider this a Top 24 and 1.
1. Baylor (17-1)
2. Gonzaga (21-1)
3. Florida State (17-2)
4. Kansas (16-3)
5. Louisville (17-3)
6. Duke (16-3)
7. San Diego State (21-0)
8. Dayton (18-2)
9. Michigan State (15-5)
10. Seton Halls (15-4)
11. West Virginia (16-3)
12. Kentucky (15-4)
13. Villanova (16-3)
14. Oregon (17-4)
15. Auburn (17-2)
16. Maryland (16-4)
17. Iowa (14-5)
18. Illinois (15-5)
19. Butler (16-4)
20. Colorado (16-4)
21. Rutgers (15-5)
22. Houston (16-4)
23. East Tennessee State (18-30
24. LSU (15-4)
25. Wichita State (17-3)
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.