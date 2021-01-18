LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — We’ve reached the point in the college basketball season where everybody is unhappy.
Ten teams ranked in last week’s Top 25 lost. Four other teams did not play. Twelve teams played once.
Gonzaga is terrific. So is Baylor. And Villanova.
After that?
On to my ballot in this week’s AP poll.
1. Gonzaga (14-0) — The Zags’ probability of finishing the regular season unbeaten climbed to nearly 62 percent at Ken Pomeroy. Give me the over.
2. Baylor (12-0) — Four conference road wins is impressive, even in empty arenas.
3. Villanova (8-1) — Jay Wright’s team has not played since before Christmas.
4. Iowa (12-2) — Indiana must go to Iowa City Thursday night. Tilt.
5. Texas (11-2) — Gave that game to Texas Tech. Gave it.
6. Virginia (9-2) — Look who’s taken charge in the ACC race.
7. Michigan (11-1) — I’ll toss the ugly loss at Minnesota.
8. Kansas (10-3) — The Jayhawks get their crack at Baylor Monday night.
9. Houston (11-1) — Kelvin Sampson is forever.
10. Alabama (11-3) — Matching Nick Saban’s team win for win in the SEC.
11. Creighton (10-3) — Butler?
12. Tennessee (10-1) — The Vols don’t get another crack at Alabama.
13. Wisconsin (11-3) — Badgers looked like they were miles behind Michigan.
14. Florida State (7-2) — Scottie Barnes is my favorite freshman.
15. West Virginia (9-4) — Mountaineers looking at a two-week gap between games.
16. USC (11-2) — Winners of six straight.
17. Ohio State (11-3) — Purdue at home, Wisconsin on the road, big week.
18. Texas Tech (11-4) — Clutch win at Texas, but couldn’t take down Baylor.
19. Illinois (9-5) — No way a team with Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn should have five losses. Underachievers?
20. Saint Louis (7-1) — Billikens supposed to end their pause on Wednesday.
21. Colorado (11-3) — The Buffaloes are actually No. 13 in Ken Pomeroy.
22. Louisville (9-2) — Still don’t understand how the Cardinals lost to Miami.
23. Virginia Tech (11-2) — The Hokies have won three straight since losing at Louisville
23. Minnesota (11-4) — The Gophers would be a One-seed if they could play every game at home.
25. UCLA (11-2) — Steve Lavin said the Bruins could cut down the nets. Don’t ask me to explain.
