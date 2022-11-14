LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Men’s college basketball walked in the side door last week. Most of the teams in the Top 25 played teams that were not ranked in the Top 150.
That will change this week — thank goodness. Locally that means the Champions Classic, which will match Kentucky vs. Michigan State and Duke against Kansas in Indianapolis Tuesday night.
But there will be more. Much more. Here is my Top 25 ballot. I’m certain it will look much different next week.
1. North Carolina (2-0) — The Tar Heels are only No. 12 in Ken Pomeroy and No. 10 in Bart Torvik. Hmmmm.
2. Baylor (2-0) — The Bears play Virginia in Las Vegas Friday. I like it.
3. Houston (2-0) — They say Kelvin Sampson has another team that can make the Final Four. I believe them.
4. UCLA (2-0) — Baylor-Virginia isn’t the only show in Las Vegas Friday. The Bruins meet Illinois.
5. Gonzaga (2-0) — Beat Michigan State by one. Sorry, not buying the Zags any higher than this.
6. Kentucky (2-0) — The Wildcats need to get healthy.
7. Duke (2-0) — Ryan Young, a below the rim transfer from Northwestern, has been a surprise star for the Blue Devils. Color me amazed.
8. Kansas (2-0) — Shed a tear for Bill Self. He’s serving a terrible suspension.
9. Arkansas (2-0) — Freshman Nick Smith, billed as the Hogs’ best player, has been sitting with a knee issue.
10. Arizona (2-0) — The Wildcats have two easy wins against two easy opponents — like most top teams.
11. Auburn (2-0) — Former Morehead star Johni Broome has averaged 7.5 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks for the Tigers.
12. Indiana (2-0) — The Hoosiers visit Xavier Friday and Xavier coach Sean Miller wasn’t happy IU fired his brother 2 seasons ago. Yummy.
13. Creighton (2-0) — Transfer Baylor Scheierman averaging 9.5 points and 10 rebounds.
14. Illinois (2-0) — Kofi Cockburn’s replacement, Dain Dainja, leads the Illinois with 18.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per game.
15. San Diego State (2-0) — The Aztecs had a solid win over Brigham Young.
16. Texas (2-0) — Pomeroy ranks the Longhorns first nationally in defensive efficiency.
17. Virginia (2-0) — The Cavaliers won’t miss the NCAA Tournament again this season.
18. TCU (2-0) — The Horned Frogs beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff by a point — and Pomeroy ranks APB No. 355.
19. Texas A&M (2-0) — Unlike Jimbo Fisher, Buzz Williams is not vastly overpaid.
20. UConn (2-0) — Remember this name: Adama Sanogo,
21. Xavier (2-0) — Jack Nunge vs. Trayce Jackson-Davis should be a fun matchup Friday night.
22. Purdue (2-0) — The Boilermakers scored 63 points against Austin Peay. Zach Edey had 30 of them.
23. Virginia Tech (3-0) — Mike Young’s overlooked team has averaged 89 points in three wins.
24. Michigan State (1-1) — The Spartans led Gonzaga nearly the entire second half before losing by a point.
25. Toledo (2-0) — The Rockets took down Conference USA heavyweight UAB on a neutral court.
Dropped out: Tennessee (lost to Colorado); Villanova (lost to Temple).
