LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Minnesota lost twice last week. So did Rutgers.
Oregon took one defeat — as did Missouri, Michigan State and Virginia Tech.
Chances are you knew the Hokies stumbled because it happened in the KFC Yum! Center against Louisville, 73-71.
Louisville ranked 27th in the Associated Press Top 25 last week. Florida, No. 26, lost to Alabama and Kentucky.
I’m not Captain Calculus but all of those losses by ranked teams should add to the Cardinals returning to the Top 25 at noon Monday when the new poll is released.
Here is my ballot.
1. Gonzaga (12-0) — Zags’ probability of finishing regular season unbeaten have improved to 52 percent.
2. Baylor (11-0) — Bears’ next three opponents — West Virginia, Texas Tech and Kansas — are ranked.
3. Villanova (8-1) — Wildcats have not played since before Christmas. Hope to play Friday.
4. Texas (10-1) — Longhorns have won four by three or less.
5. Iowa (11-2) — Buyer beware: Still No. 72 in defensive efficiency.
6. Creighton (10-2) — Bluejays won’t play Villanova until Feb. 13.
7. Michigan (10-0) — Minnesota might be the Wolverines’ only win against an NCAA Tournament team.
8. Kansas (10-2) — Half the Jayhawks’ wins have been by four or less.
9. Wisconsin (10-2) — Indiana had the Badgers beat. Twice.
10. Houston (10-1) — Tulane’s Ron Hunter said the Cougars have Final Four potential.
11. Clemson (9-1) — Brad Brownell’s team ranks first in defensive efficiency.
12. Tennessee (9-1) — The Vols play back to back games against Vanderbilt this week. What a year for schedulers.
13. Illinois (9-4) — Illini developing a reputation for playing down to the competition.
14. Duke (5-2) — Blue Devils play their next three on the road.
15. Virginia (7-2) — Cavaliers are 3-0 in the ACC but haven’t played any heavyweights in the league.
16. Texas Tech (10-3) — Big week for Red Raiders — Texas followed by Baylor.
17. Florida State (5-2) — Seminoles hope to end 15 days off against North Carolina State on Wednesday.
18. Louisville (8-1) — Cards should get stronger with Charles Minlend.
19. West Virginia (9-4) — Mountaineers blinked against Texas.
20. USC (8-2) — Went to Arizona — and beat the Sun Devils and Wildcats. That’s a good road trip.
21. Ohio State (9-3) — Buckeyes finally got a Big Ten road win against Rutgers.
22. Saint Louis (7-1) — Travis Ford’s team still has not started conference play.
23. Virginia Tech (9-2) — Hokies looked like a Top 25 team against Louisville.
24. Alabama (9-3) — Crimson Tide bring a 4-0 SEC record to Rupp Arena Tuesday.
25. UConn (6-1) — Life in the Big East has appealed to the Huskies.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.