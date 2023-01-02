LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Conference play is here across the board and now the real college basketball fun begins.
Ask Connecticut. The Big East sent the Huskies to Xavier Saturday, and they departed with their first loss in 15 games. Ask Kentucky about visiting Missouri. Ask Baylor about visiting Iowa State. Ask Arkansas about traveling to Louisiana State.
Here is my weekly Associated Press Top 25 ballot. Odds are four or five of these teams won’t be on my ballot next week.
1. Purdue (13-0) — If there is a flashing light for the Boilermakers, it is 3-point shooting. They’re making less than 31% of their attempts.
2. Kansas (12-1) — The Jayhawks crushed Missouri and Indiana but barely survived Oklahoma State. Go figure.
3. Arizona (13-1) — If I was making a futures bet for the Final Four, I’d include the Wildcats.
4. Houston (14-1) — It’s difficult to imagine anybody in the American Athletic Conference beating the Cougars.
5. UConn (14-1) — That Xavier finally stopped the Huskies’ train wasn’t surprising. That Xavier did it by 10 points was.
6. Texas (12-1) — A 1-point road win against Oklahoma will play big in the Big 12 race.
7. Tennessee (11-2) — With Mississippi State, South Carolina and Vanderbilt next, the Vols should be 4-0 in the league when they play host to Kentucky Jan. 14.
8. Gonzaga (12-3) — Nothing to see here until March.
9. Alabama (11-2) — Kentucky will get another Show Me Game in Tuscaloosa Saturday.
10, UCLA (13-2) — The Bruins have already banked three Pac-12 road wins.
11. Virginia (10-2) — The Cavaliers trip to Pittsburgh Tuesday has become an early Game of the Month in the ACC.
12. Arkansas (11-2) — The Razorbacks went 4 for 25 from distance while losing to Louisiana State.
13. Wisconsin (10-2) — The Badgers’ two defeats are by a combined four points, including a one-point overtime defeat against Kansas.
14. Miami (13-1) — The Hurricanes are the only 4-0 team in the ACC.
15. Indiana (10-3) — The Hoosiers need Trayce Jackson-Davis to return from their 13-day gap between games with a cooperative back.
16. Duke (11-3) — Two of the Blue Devils’ losses have been by double digits.
17. TCU (12-1) — Try to remember the Horned Frogs’ strength of schedule ranks No. 355 at Ken Pomeroy.
18. Xavier (12-3) — The Musketeers’ three losses were to Indiana, Duke and Gonzaga.
19. Missouri (12-1) — Let’s see how the Tigers do at Arkansas Wednesday.
20. Kentucky (9-4) — Let’s see how the Wildcats do at Alabama Saturday.
21. New Mexico (14-0) —Richard Pitino’s team has road wins against SMU, Saint Mary’s and Wyoming.
22. Auburn (11-2) — The Tigers get Arkansas at home on Saturday.
23. Providence (12-3) — The Friars (4-0) are tied with Xavier atop the Big East and have three road wins.
24. San Diego State (11-3) — I went with the Aztecs over the No. 25 team because of a result in the Maui Invitational.
25. Ohio State (10-3) — Brice Sensabaugh is one of the best freshmen in the country.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.