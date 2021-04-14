LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dana Evans does not like to look at mock drafts for the WNBA. It’s not that the news is bad. It’s merely uncertain, and Evans is not a fan of uncertainty.
“It’s something I’ve been working toward since I started playing this game,” Evans said. “I started playing in the fourth grade and I fell in love.
“I’m pretty sure my sixth grade year my Dad bought me a (WNBA legend) Diana Taurasi jersey for Christmas, and I loved it. I wore it around the house all the time.”
My recommendation, then, is that Evans not read this column. The news is not bad. In fact, it’s quite good — as it should be for player who averaged 20.1 points and nearly four assists for the University of Louisville this season. She’s certain to be the seventh player coached by Jeff Walz drafted since 2018.
But there certainly is uncertainty.
Evans, a swift, 5-foot-6-inch, all-American guard, is likely to be selected in the first eight selections of the 2021 WNBA Draft, which will air at 7p.m. Thursday on ESPN.
If she is taken at No. 8, Evans would play for the Chicago Sky. That would be a joyous homecoming for a player who grew up 30 miles from downtown Chicago in Gary, Indiana.
At least two mock drafts project Evans to be selected sixth. That would be another moment for confetti and high fives.
The New York Liberty pick sixth. In New York, Evans would be reunited with Asia Durr, Jazmine Jones and Kylee Shook, three former U of L teammates.
“I haven’t talked to them much about it yet, but I’m pretty sure I’m going to shoot them a text today and try to figure some things out because I’m already really anxious and it’s not even the day yet,” Evans said.
Better include the Dallas Wings in the conversation, too, because Dallas stockpiled four of the first seven picks, and it’s reasonable to project Evans as one of the seven best players in America.
In Chicago, she’d be close to family and friends.
In New York, she’d team with players she knows.
In Dallas, she’d join a franchise about to enjoy a super-sized infusion of talent and energy.
“I’ve just been trying to keep myself super busy because I’m really nervous," Evans said. "But I’m excited about it, too.
“I think that’s the thing — me not being in control and (being able) to pick where I could like to go or where I see the best fit — it’s out of my control. So I’ve just been praying for the best situation and praying for the opportunity.
“I am nervous for sure. I’m just ready for it to come.”
Evans will be the 14th former U of L player taken in the WNBA Draft as well the fifth taken in the first round. Only Angel McCoughtry, taken first by Atlanta in 2009 and Durr, the second pick by the Liberty in 2019, had stronger pre-draft credentials.
Since the Cards’ season ended with a loss to Stanford in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, Evans returned to Gary. She selected an agent, talked to WNBA teams on Zoom calls and worked on her game.
“The questions that they ask are, ‘If you had to do a scouting report on yourself, what would it be?’ Evans said. “What are some things that you can work on? What are some things that your strengths are? Do you see yourself as the One (point guard) or do you see yourself as the One and the Two (point and shooting guard).
“I think I was pretty much prepared for those questions. I was asked questions like that this season with you guys and other newspapers. I was pretty prepared for it.”
Now she is prepared for it to be over and begin a professional life, a life that Evans hopes will also include a opportunity to play overseas. She simply wants to know where she is going to be.
“It’s really hard to tell (what’s going to happen), because this draft is so up and down,” Evans said. “It could go all different ways. I’m just hoping for the best.”
