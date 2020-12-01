LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This was the kind of ugly loss that stirred all the questions that have persisted around Archie Miller’s basketball program at Indiana University for more than three seasons.
Stagnant offense.
Abysmal three-point shooting.
Lack of fearsome alpha male.
A day after Indiana looked defensively formidable while handling Providence by 21 points, the Hoosiers looked offensively inept while failing to threaten Texas in a 66-44 loss in the second round of the Maui Invitational in Asheville, North Carolina.
That faster, more dynamic offense that Miller promised to demand this season?
Apparently it was routed to Lahaina instead of the mountains of North Carolina.
The IU offense looked like the same offense that failed to score more than 50 points against Penn State, Rutgers or Purdue last season.
Get physical with the Hoosiers, and they flinch. Retreat. Disappear. Score the fewest points Indian has scored in a game since Dec. 22, 2008, Tom Crean's first season with a depleted roster.
The Hoosiers fell behind 6-0. They made two baskets in the first 10 minutes. They finished the first half 5-23 from the field and 0-4 from the three-point line.
The first 20 minutes were no fluke. They were similar to the offensive issues the Hoosiers have too often shown over Miller’s first three seasons.
Down a dozen at halftime, the Hoosiers never got closer than 11 points in the second half. The Longhorns led by as many as 21. Miller earned a technical foul. The Hoosiers lost guard Al Durham to a lower leg injury when he tumbled to the court in the second half.
In 40 minutes, Indiana was unable to score more than five consecutive points. They looked like a team that earned its position as the eighth-best squad in the Big Ten in preseason media polls.
The Indiana frontcourt of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Race Thompson were overmatched by the length and athleticism of the Texas frontcourt.
Against Providence, Thompson delivered career-best in points (22) and rebounds (13). Against Texas, he was mostly invisible. He made one field goal.
Jackson-Davis started the day learning that he earned one of the 50 spots on the preseason Watch List for the John Wooden Award. The long and dominant arms Jericho Sims and Greg Brown limited Jackson-Davis to 17 of the most difficult points he has scored.
The Indiana backcourt wasn’t any better, even as Miller mixed and matched seniors (Durham), juniors (Rob Phinisee), sophomores (Armaan Franklin) and freshmen (Khristian Lander and Trey Galloway).
The Indiana guards were tentative, unable to create the spacing to get to the rim — and equally unable to finish on the rare moments they did. Three-point shooting. Don't even ask. IU made 2 of 10.
Indiana has less than 24 hours to reassess its issues. The Hoosiers will play either North Carolina or Stanford in the third place game Wednesday.
