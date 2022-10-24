LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- This is what Scott Satterfield said two days after the University of Louisville last lost a football game:

"I think, for me, in running this program, I think there's some things certainly that need to be different," Satterfield said.

"I think I've got to spend more time helping all the facets of the game, particularly defensively and on special teams. So, this week, that's what I'm doing. I'm spending more time on that side of the ball, starting as soon as we got back.

"It'll be that way all the rest of this time. If I can help out the defense in any way in looking at it from an offensive perspective like I would do, to help those guys out and if I can help on two to three plays, maybe that's the two to three plays that'll be the difference to win football games.

"We're certainly in the business of winning, and that's where we've fallen short. We have to win these games, and I'll help out in any way I can."

This is why Satterfield said he was making the dramatic change five games into his fourth season:

"Losing games," he said. "That's it. Got to find ways to win, man."

This is what has happened since Satterfield became more involved with the defense.

After allowing 23.4 points per game in their first five games, the Cardinals have allowed 13.5 in their last two. After allowing nearly 161 yards rushing per game in their first five, the Cardinals have allowed 84 yards per game the last two. After allowing nearly 450 yards to three of their five five opponents, the Cards limited Virginia and Pittsburgh 319 and 326 yards. For the Panthers, it was the fewest yards they have generated in a game this season. Virginia finished with 45 yards under its season average.

In the Cards' first three games, opponents scored touchdowns on nine of 15 trips to the Red Zone. Pitt and Virginia scored two touchdowns in only five Red Zone trips.

Oh, better not forget one other statistic: After losing three of their first five, the Cardinals have posted their first two-game winning streak since last season.

Wake Forest will arrive at Cardinal Stadium for a game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Demon Deacons climbed to a tie for No. 10 with USC in the latest Associated Press poll, overtaking UCLA and Ole Miss. At 6-1, Wake has lost once: in double overtime to Clemson.

Yet at DraftKings.com, the Cards are merely 5 1/2-point underdogs against Wake.

For Satterfield, the biggest improvement his team made was reflected by reducing the number of chunk plays that the Cards allowed.

Virginia had one passing play for 40 yards but no running plays for more than 11 yards. Pittsburgh had one running play for 36 yards and a passing play for 37.

"I think the best thing we've done the last two games is not giving up the explosive plays," Satterfield said.

"It cost us against Boston College and in some of the games we've played. If you go back to the Florida State game where it's the 50-yard, 70-yard passes that go to the house.

"If you get them down, then your defense has a chance to go out and hold them to a field goal which is a win for us. In the last two games, we've been able to do that. The guys have been able to get them down.

"We haven't given up the big explosive plays and that's the difference. Our defense has been really good if you think about sacks, tackle for loss, the aggressiveness you were talking about. They've been good at that. What's hindered us defensively is just those big plays."

Warning: Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman is as dangerous as anybody in the ACC. He's thrown 21 touchdown passes with only three interceptions in six games.

"They've got a great offense and a great quarterback that can score a lot of points," Satterfield said.

Virginia ranks 91st nationally in total offense. Pitt is No. 60. Wake is 37th, the third-most productive offense the Cards have played this season.

The Demon Deacons will test how significantly and legitimately the Louisville defense has improved.

