CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDRB) — In his farewell to Kentucky football, this was Lynn Bowden Jr. at his irrepressible, immature, poised, agitated, determined, irrational and complicated best.
Bowden was the best player on the field — who was fortunate to be on the field.
Bowden was in control of everything. He showed it by playing quarterback as perfectly as the position can played in the final 8 1/2 minutes while lifting Kentucky to a 37-30 comeback victory over Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl.
He was also in control of nothing, especially his emotions. He showed it by punching Virginia Tech defensive lineman DaShawn Crawford long before the serious blocking and tackling began.
Bowden can be incredibly selfless by playing a position that was not in his future interest as well as by playing in a bowl game that many guys would have skipped.
But he was also recklessly selfish by risking an ejection by delivering that punch.
After the game, I asked Bowden if he regretted his behavior.
"It's a lot of emotion,” Bowden said. “I could have hurt my team and not been out there tonight with them. So I just apologized to my program, my teammates. I did it before the game. I apologized to them guys.
“We respect Virginia Tech. And if I could go back, I wouldn't do it.
“But it's in the past. You know, (we're the) champion.”
Bowden did not read something scripted by a public relations statement. He did not tap something out on social media.
That was the apology he made in from of his coach Mark Stoops, athletic director Mitch Barnhart, Belk Bowl officials and media members during the post-game press conference while holding the Belk Bowl MVP trophy.
Maybe Bowden realized how much trouble he dodged by not injuring Crawford. Maybe not. Keep watching as Bowden makes his way into the NFL.
If Bowden figures it out, he can continue to make plays that nobody else in the country can make. He ran for more yards (233) than any quarterback has ever gained in any bowl game.
In a season where Bowden ran for nearly 1,500 yards and saved Kentucky’s 8-5 season, it was another reminder that his ability is special.
But Bowden can make you shake your head by yapping at Virginia Tech guys who reportedly started the entire fiasco by yapping at Bowden several days ago.
Maybe Bowden will learn to talk with his play instead of with his words or fists.
Bowden can perform like a guy who should have been invited to New York City for a Heisman Trophy discussion. Name somebody else with the grit to run carry the ball 34 times and pass it another dozen.
He can also behave like a guy who should be sent to his room. This time it was Virginia Tech, last time it was his over-the-top taunting of the University of Louisville at Kroger Field.
Lynn Bowden Jr. is all of that — and more.
On Tuesday against Virginia Tech in the Belk Bowl, Kentucky needed the more — every ounce of it.
On a day that began with Bowden flirting with a possible ejection, Bowden played quarterback like he was a quarterback, not a wide receiver auditioning for the part.
Which is to say that he played it with precision of a safecracker. Bowden did the things that defenses expect him to do — running the football a dozen times for 50 yards as Kentucky marched the football from its 15-yard line with 8:25 to play.
He also did things that defenses dare him to do — completing a pair of passes on that signature drive.
The first was for nine yards when Kentucky need seven on fourth down. The second was for 13 yards when the Wildcats needed 13 for the game-winning score with 15 seconds to play.
Both were to Josh Ali. Both will be added to the Lynn Bowden Jr. Legacy.
Around Kentucky that legacy will forever be glorious because after two seasons of lifting the Wildcats offense as a receiver and return guy, Bowden matured into the ultimate team guy in 2019.
He didn’t have to play quarterback. He did.
He didn’t have to play in the bowl game. He did.
Bowden’s critics need to be reminded of that. Those are not the actions of a selfish guy. After the game, Bowden showed his loyalty to the Kentucky fans who came to Bank of America Stadium by circling the field to deliver a high-five to any UK fan who wanted one.
“The fans, they drove a long way from Kentucky,” Bowden said. “So, them coming down here to support us, you know (was the reason).
“I’ve got to show my love for them, just as they love me. I wouldn’t feel right if I just left, especially my last game. I wanted to make sure everybody feels love from me.”
But the best thing that happened to Bowden Tuesday at Bank of America Stadium was that his punch was not 100 percent square.
Fortunate for Bowden that it did not stir a larger brawl, even though the teams had to be separated and the head coaches lectured before the game.
Fortunate for Bowden that it did not occur during the one-hour window prior to the game when the officials are control of everything that happens on the field.
If Bowden had busted Crawford’s nose or jaw, that video would roll whenever Bowden’s name was mentioned on ESPN, the NFL Network and other platforms that will become important to him as he becomes a professional.
Fighters fight. Quarterbacks run and pass. Receivers block and catch passes.
Lynn Bowden Jr. has a path to become a wonderful professional football player. The only one who can stop him is Lynn Bowden Jr.
