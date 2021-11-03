LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Only a writer on deadline dares to make any connections between exhibition college basketball games and the real deal games that will flash across America next week.
This story is due in minutes. Louisville surged past West Georgia, 103-51, Wednesday night in the Cardinals’ final exhibition before their real deal begins against Southern University at 9 p.m. next Tuesday in the KFC Yum! Center.
It’s time to be daring and make an early judgment on Chris Mack’s fourth U of L team.
Louisville’s transformation to the Go-Go Cards has shown legitimate promise in their two exhibition victories.
The ball moves. The players share. The depth exists. The pace crackles. The 3-point shooting flows.
"I thought we took a step forward from the last exhibition game," Mack said. "We want to play with pace for 40 minutes."
Five guys scored in double figures. One was Dre Davis. Another was Samuell Williamson. They both play small forward. They led the team with 15. Credit Noah Locke with 13, Matt Cross with 12 and Malik Williams with 10.
"I thought our spacing was excellent tonight," Davis said. "Obviously we can always grow and get better. I thought the pace was better. Obviously we can grow and get better. I think we took big strides as far as keeping our space and keeping our pace of play and making that one more pass, finding the open man."
The Cards moved into triple digits (101 points) on a 3-point field goal by El Ellis, one of 11 triples Louisville made in 23 attempts. That percentage — 48 — works.
This was an exhibition game against a Division II opponent. I'll say it one more time: This was an exhibition game against a Division II opponent. But Louisville averaged only 5.35 made three-pointers per game last season and never made more than 8 in any of its 20 games.
"I think (the improved shooting) is a combination of things," Davis said. "Guys getting in the gym and working on their shot. Obviously transferring in better shooters, like Noah and Matt as you saw tonight.
"And then letting the offense work for us. Trusting our teammates ... always finding the open man."
Seven guys scored from distance against West Georgia, led by Cross, who hit 4 of 6. Mack said that he liked the way his players took the threes with their feet set within the flow of the offense.
"When we go against each other in practice we have 7 or 8 guys who can shoot the ball," Cross said.
"We can play a lot of ways," Mack said.
The test will stiffen over the next six games because Louisville will be without Mack, who must disconnect from his team for a 6-game university-mandated suspension that will begin next week.
I checked the shot clock on Louisville’s first 10 possessions. The Cards averaged 12.5 seconds before a shot was attempted. On six of Louisville’s first 10 possessions, the Cards took a shot in 10 seconds or less, making four of them.
"We've played with that concept of trying to create an advantage and then playing off that advantage and finding the open guy," Davis said.
The pace was absolutely faster than the pace Louisville has shown the last three seasons — and it wasn’t sloppy. In the first half, the Cards had 37 possessions and only four turnovers. The numbers in the second half were nearly identical, 4 turnovers in 36 possessions. The assist to turnover ration -- 23 to 8 -- would have made Dean Smith or John Wooden smile.
"If we keep it under 10 (turnovers), I don't care if we play slow as molasses or if we play fast," Mack said.
"We've been talking about (limiting turnovers) all summer," Cross said. "That was the first thing coach mentioned in the locker room after the game."
The caveat, of course, was this was West Georgia, a Division II program, not Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, Virginia or any of the ACC programs who will confront the Cards with a game plan to push Mack’s team out of its comfort zone.
No ACC team averaged 80 points per game last season. Florida State led the league at 77.2. Louisville ranked 12th at 68, which was less than Team Deliberate (Virginia, 68.3) averaged. In two exhibition games Louisville averaged 98.5 points.
The Cards could go for 90-plus against Southern and Furman, their first two opponents. Navy, U of L’s third opponent, allowed 75 or fewer points in 14 of its 18 games last season.
The first prime test of the new approach won’t come until Louisville visits Michigan State Dec. 1, Mack’s first game back from suspension.
But over two exhibition games there haven't been many flashing lights.
"Like I told our guys, from here on out it's for real -- for most of us," Mack said.
