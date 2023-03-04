LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — You’ve seen this game before, right? You’ve seen this game at least 20 times this season.
Louisville falls behind and stays behind. Louisville suffers more turnovers than field goals in the first half. Louisville gets lost on defense. Louisville fails to beat the shot clock. Louisville falls behind by nearly 20 points.
If you’re still reading at this point, I don’t have to tell you the rest of the story. The Cardinals (4-27) lost to No. 13 Virginia, 75-60, Saturday afternoon in Charlottesville.
Mike James led U of L with 24 points while El Ellis scored 14. The 24 points tied a career best for James. The two guards made Louisville’s only four shots from distance — two each -- on a day when the Cards went 4 for 15.
Virginia got 16 points from former Indiana guard Armaan Franklin. The Cavaliers also had a remarkable 25 assists on 29 field goals. U of L had 8 assists (and dozen turnovers) on 20 field goals. Virginia shot 58% for the game and 69% in the second half.
The primary differences between this one and the first 26 losses by coach Kenny Payne’s team were A) the Cards didn’t arrive in town until less than 4 hours before tipoff and B) it was U of L’s final regular-season game.
The Cards finish in last place in the Atlantic Coast Conference, winners in 2 of 20 league games as they head to the conference tournament in Greensboro, N.C. next week where they will play Boston College.
They have lost their last four games by 15 or more points. This season will be over soon -- likely in three days.
"At this point, it's a new season," Payne said. "Zero and zero.
"We have a lot of experience in what not to do. The things that we've done well, we better really be in tune to it.
"And the things that we haven't done well, we've got to be ready to correct it. If not, it'll be a one game season ... I think that we are capable.
"But it's more for me, as I think about why. Why is there a vast difference between one half and the next? Why is there a lack of energy and effort to defend?
"It comes back to me as being mental. Not physical."
Blame the late arrival on the nasty weather that whipped through Louisville Friday afternoon and evening. That forced the Cardinals to switch their flight departure from Friday until Saturday morning at 9 a.m., only 5 hours before game time.
They arrived after 10 a.m., went to a hotel for a pre-game meal and then rode to John Paul Jones Arena around noon.
"It was different," James said. "But coach challenged us to a different circumstance to see who could come out and adapt to it and just fight."
Louisville fell behind 5-0. The Cards missed their first two shots. They were behind 8-2 before ESPN switched its coverage from the Iowa State-Baylor game. The Cavaliers were ahead by double figures after less than 8 minutes and cruised to a victory on the program's Senior Day. Virginia will share the ACC title with either Miami or Pittsburgh, who play Saturday night.
"I think we were tentative on offense and let the ball stick," James said.
The Cardinals will play their opening game in the ACC Tournament Tuesday against BC at 4:30 p.m. at the Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum.
James was asked what mindset the team will take to North Carolina.
"To win it," he said. "We wouldn't be going up there to say, 'We're just here.' We're trying to win it. If our mindset isn't that ..."
Louisville lost at Boston College, 75-65, on Jan. 25. After losing to Georgia Tech on Saturday, the Eagles are 15-16, 9-11 in the league with wins over Virginia and Clemson.
