LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Maybe it was just the latest ugly gasp of labor negotiations leaking into the public forum.
Maybe it was a sign that the incessant hissing contest between Major League Baseball players and owners is about to end.
Maybe it is an overreaction to believe that the course of the 2020 baseball season will be worse than the direction of the mangled 1981 and 1994 seasons.
But that has not been the mood around baseball on the day after Captain Dour, Commissioner Rob Manfred, did his jarring about face and backed away from his promise that there would be baseball this season.
Nobody does a better job of bashing baseball than baseball. For all the competition from football, basketball and other forms of entertainment, baseball has excelled at undercutting itself. It rarely stops, driving away generations.
For years, the owners have exulted in their public push to paint the players as greedy. The players have pushed back just as effectively, pounding at their point that the owners are cheap.
Kids can be so sweet sometimes.
And the fans, at least the increasingly smaller number of us who are left?
We want the shouting to end and the games to begin. We just want baseball.
Somebody send these guys to their rooms and tell them nobody comes out until there is a deal.
But until then all we have is a steaming pot of hostility.
Take a look at Twitter.
There is Mike Trout, the game’s best player, pounding home the talking point that the players have adopted. Expect to see this message everywhere.
Tell us when and where!! https://t.co/zPMbehld1n— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) June 16, 2020
There is CBSSports, suggesting that 20 percent of the game’s 30 owners want to punt the entire season. Nothing. A total wipeout. Lovely.
Six MLB owners don't want to play 2020 season, per report https://t.co/FOHlVaa2SQ— CBS Sports MLB (@CBSSportsMLB) June 16, 2020
There is Stephanie Apstein of Sports Illustrated, writing that the owners have gone strangely silent. A public relations masterpiece.
As MLB crumbles, SI reached out to all team 30 owners to request an interview. None said yes. A 17-year-old shortstop in Class A is more accountable than these billionaires. Column on the arrogance that got us here:https://t.co/Ruwj6L3spj— Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) June 16, 2020
There is Jim Palmer, the epic Hall of Fame pitcher, urging the two sides figure this out. Listen to Palmer. He's 74 years old and still in love with a kid's game.
Here’s a Zoom idea! Have all 1200 baseball players , and the 30 MLB owners watch Field of Dreams and tell me you can’t come to a compromise agreement to iniate the 2020 baseball seasons. @Jim22Palmer @MLB— Jim Palmer (@Jim22Palmer) June 16, 2020
There is Ken Rosenthal, one of the most respected writers in the business, saying the heat is on Mr. Commissioner. He seems legitimately angry. Good for him.
Manfred must salvage the season, or his legacy is ruined. Column: https://t.co/Raj58Fp0ao— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) June 16, 2020
There is Phil Hughes, the former big-league pitcher, insisting that the owners are about to fold. I hope he's right.
MLB just lost it’s biggest bargaining weapon. Public perception. There will be a season. They’ll fold. Book it— Phil Hughes (@PJHughes45) June 16, 2020
There is ESPN, reminding us how long it’s been since the lights were turned on. Not as juicy as the DiMaggio 56-game hitting streak stat.
Including today, we've now gone 230 days without MLB games since the World Series ended on Oct. 30. That's the 2nd-longest streak in MLB history, behind a 256-day stretch during the 1994-95 strike. H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/9VdLV4tGYA— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 16, 2020
There is Tim Anderson, the energetic White Sox shortstop, echoing the message of his fellow players. Anderson has passion.
shid we been ready! #stopplaying https://t.co/gKbipU0rzO— T A 7 (@TimAnderson7) June 13, 2020
There is Thomas Boswell, one of my favorite baseball writers, throwing high and tight to the owners. Boswell also has passion.
My col: Don't let MLB owners cry poor. They can afford to do what's right for game. Value of the AVERAGE team has gone UP by >$1-BILLION in just the last SIX years! But MLB refuses to close a ~$25-milion-a-club gap to meet players at 81 g? That's a crime. https://t.co/yo1N8LAT2F— Thomas Boswell (@ThomasBoswellWP) June 16, 2020
And, there is Joe Rivera of The Sporting News, reminding everybody that it’s a difficult time being a baseball fan. Rivera said it well.
On Monday, Rob Manfred and MLB made the impossible happen.They made me feel embarrassed to be a baseball fan. And I'm so, so tired. Here's why: https://t.co/6j7Vr57fr5— Joe (@JoeRiveraSN) June 16, 2020
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.