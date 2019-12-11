LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Michigan State was followed by Kentucky, which was followed by Duke, which was followed by Louisville, which will be followed by …
A broken clipboard?
A shrug?
I'll open the floor.
We're two weeks before Christmas and college basketball has run through No. 1 teams faster than I've run through Kleenex with this respiratory bug.
When the next Associated Press Top 25 poll arrives Monday, we will celebrate the fifth No. 1 team in seven weeks.
Could be Kansas. Could be Ohio State.
Could be Dopey, Grumpy and Sleepy.
Could be Stephen F. Austin or Evansville.
Could be San Diego State, Auburn, Duquesne or Liberty, the four teams that stand with the Buckeyes as the game's five remaining unbeaten teams.
Know this: The next No. 1 will be the fifth No. 1 in seven weeks.
I checked the results from the first seven polls of every season through 2002-03.
This is the first time in that period we've had five No. 1 teams in the season's first seven weeks.
Last season three teams -- Kansas, Duke and Gonzaga -- split the top spot over the first seven weeks. In 2018, only Duke and Villanova were on top.
In 2015 Kentucky carried the No. 1 ranking from November into March.
Get this: In 2008 (North Carolina), 2009 (North Carolina), 2010 (Kansas) and 2011 (Duke), the pre-season No. 1 team played well enough to hold the top spot through the first seven weeks.
If you were No. 1, you acted like No. 1.
Repeat after me: On Monday, either Kansas or Ohio State is likely to become our fifth No. 1 team.
The Associated Press record for most No. 1 teams in a season is seven -- in 1983.
Keep an eye on that one, folks. I will.
What's the issue?
Here is the view with the tight lens:
Michigan State was legitimately overrated. The Spartans are talented. Nobody will be shocked if they make their usual determined run in March.
But this team does not have a Mo Peterson, Jason Richardson, Zach Randolph, Gary Harris, Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson or the other studs Tom Izzo has recruited.
Sparty doesn't have the overwhelming talent that you'd expect from a team that was a consensus pre-season No. 1. Factor in an injury to guard Joshua Langford as well as the emotional toll of guard Cassius Winston losing his brother and the Spartans have lost three games.
Kentucky lost to an Evansville team the Wildcats should have beaten by 20. Or more.
But the Wildcats got outscored by 15 points from the three-point line and lost to a team that proceeded to lose to SMU, East Carolina and George Washington.
There is no reasonable explanation -- just as there is no reasonable explanation for Duke losing to a Stephen F. Austin team that lost to Alabama and Rutgers.
That brings us to Louisville.
In early November it would not have been shocking to predict that Texas Tech would defeat the Cardinals by 13 points.
That changed.
After Louisville looked the part of No. 1 by flattening Michigan.
And Texas Tech looked the part of not being Top 25 worthy by losing back-to-back-to-back games to unranked teams.
The Red Raiders did not play Chris Beard defense against Iowa, allowing 72 points. Creighton hung 83 on Texas Tech. DePaul needed overtime but scored 65.
Against Louisville, Texas Tech reasserted its pedigree in its 70-57 victory.
Louisville scored only .75 points per possession. Point guard play figures to be a highlight of Chris Mack's post-game film session. The Louisville point guards missed five of seven shots with seven turnovers and only two assists.
It was the Cardinals' least efficient offensive performance since their 20-point loss at Syracuse last season -- which means Louisville was more efficient attacking Virginia on two occasions last season than they were against Texas Tech.
The view with the wider lens: The forecast calls for increasing turmoil and rampant unpredictability.
Louisville was not the only team to exit the unbeaten list Tuesday night. The Cardinals were joined by Maryland, which had its eyes on No. 1, and Butler, which had already defeated Florida and four other Top 100 teams.
There's nothing mysterious here. The continued exodus of underclassmen to the NBA. More programs investing in basketball success. An expanded talent pool that provides players for coaches like Chris Beard to develop.
We see it every night.
And on Monday we're going to see the fifth No. 1 team of this college basketball season.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.