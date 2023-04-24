LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville vs. Kentucky rivalry never sleeps, and I'm not talking about the baseball game the Cardinals and Wildcats will play Tuesday night in Lexington or how many Class of 2024 men's basketball prospects Kenny Payne and John Calipari chased over the weekend during open recruiting evaluation period.
No, this is a football competition and it's 215 days until Jeff Brohm coaches his first game against Mark Stoops and Kentucky.
It's NFL Draft Week: Thursday night through Saturday in Kansas City.
The primary question remains, "How high will Kentucky quarterback Will Levis be selected?"
The runner-up question is not far behind: Which program will have more players selected: Kentucky or Louisville?
The answer is likely Louisville, which sounds a bit unusual considering the Cardinals have not defeated the Wildcats since Lamar Jackson left town after the 2017 season.
I used the qualifier "likely," because the exhaustive NFL Draft data at The Athletic actually suggests a 3-3, Cats/Cards tie.
Dane Brugler at the The Athletic forecasts that Levis will go in round one, with UK running back Chris Rodriguez following in round five and cornerback Keidron Smith being called in round six.
For Louisville, the first player off the board figures to be edge rusher YaYa Diaby in the third round. The Athletic put a fourth-round grade on linebacker Yasir Abdullah with cornerback Kei'Trel Clark lasting into the fifth round.
But here is where the Cardinals have an advantage. The NFL has already loaded its draft tracker to its web site.
The official NFL site lists eight former Cardinals listed as potential draftees. That is the three guys I mentioned as well as tight end Marshon Ford; offensive tackle Trevor Reid; guard Caleb Chandler; running back Tiyon Evans and quarterback Malik Cunningham.
Only two other Wildcats crashed the NFL website: cornerback Carrington Valentine and offensive guard Tashawn Manning.
After studying the forecasts at several sites, primarily The Athletic, this is the current projection.
LOUISVILLE
YaYa Diaby, edge rusher, third round: One of the bigger success stories of the Scott Satterfield Era, Diaby transformed his body and became a pass-rushing force with the Cardinals. His power, speed and determination provide a path to a successful NFL career as a disruptive player on the edge.
Yasir Abdullah, linebacker, fourth round: Another development success story by Satterfield and his staff, Abdullah overcame questions about his size in college and must do the same in the NFL. His fundamentals are terrific. So is his speed and willingness to be coached. Projects as a pass-rushing specialist.
Kei'Trel Clark, cornerback, fifth round: Scouts love his football IQ, grit and speed, but Clark will have to answer questions about his ability to cover larger receivers and his length. Will likely be asked to defend slot receivers.
Malik Cunningham, quarterback, priority free agent: Cunningham is ranked the 15th-best quarterback by The Athletic as well as CBS Sports. Brugler said he is limited by his size and throwing mechanics but that his playmaking ability will earn Cunningham a free-agent look.
Tiyon Evans, running back, priority free agent: CBSSports ranks Evans the 14th-best back on its board, but The Athletic dropped Evans to No. 29 with serious questions about his blocking ability and penchant for fumbling.
Trevor Reid, offensive tackle, priority free agent: Brugler was bullish on Reid considering his likely status as a player who won't be drafted, calling him one of the most "athletic linemen in the 2023 draft class." Could be a late bloomer.
Marshon Ford, tight end, free agent: The former Ballard star has been preparing for an invite to somebody's camp while working out in South Florida. The Athletic ranked him the No. 71 tight end.
Caleb Chandler, offensive guard, free agent: Considered one of the top returning linemen in the Atlantic Coast Conference prior to the season, Chandler had an inconsistent season and slipped on the board. Brugler lists him as the No. 66 player at his position, which is 18 spots behind his former teammate Adonis Boone.
KENTUCKY
Will Levis, quarterback, first round: Brugler ranks Levis the fourth-best quarterback, behind C.J. Stroud of Ohio State; Alabama's Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson of Florida.
He wrote Levis' NFL comp is Carson Wentz, who many would label a bust for his performance over seven seasons after the Eagles drafted him with the second overall pick in 2016. Brugler wrote that Levis has NFL skills but must improve his ability to read defenses and throwing accuracy.
Chris Rodriguez Jr., running back, fifth round: Brugler likes Rodriguez more than CBSSports, which does not include him among its top-20 running backs. The folks who like Rodriguez admire his toughness while his critics question his blocking skills or ability to break long runs. UK fans also remember ball security issues.
Carrington Valentine, cornerback, sixth round : Valentine led Kentucky in passes defended last season, according to The Athletic, and is admired for his competitive passion. Some wonder why he only made one interception in three seasons. Everybody gets questioned in this draft.
Tashawn Manning, offensive guard, priority free agent: After five seasons at Auburn and one at UK, Manning is one of the oldest prospects in the draft. He will turn 25 in late May. Brugler likes his size and intensity but questioned his athleticism.
Keidron Smith, cornerback, priority free agent: According to The Athletic, Smith did not allow a completion of longer than 25 yards last season, his first at UK after four seasons with Ole Miss. Has the size and length to match up with NFL receivers.
