BOZICH: Who's No. 4? Bigger mess: Michigan or LSU?

Forget No. 1. Or 2. Or 3.
Most people are fussing about the best team in college football. There’s plenty of time to decide that one. Ohio State, Clemson and Alabama will carry the discussion into January.
But who’s going to be the fourth team in the national playoff?
Georgia? The team that huffed and puffed to beat Kentucky Saturday? Kirby Smart has a million 5-stars and no quarterback.
Notre Dame? The team that wobbled and stumbled against Louisville 2 weeks ago. The Irish are just OK.
We can do better. We must do better. We can wait. But, today, let’s celebrate The Top 5/Bottom 5.
Top 5.
1. Ohio State/Alabama/Clemson — The Buckeyes will win the Big Ten. If mighty Nebraska couldn’t stop them, who can?
Alabama has nobody to fear in the SEC.
Clemson will emerge from the ACC. And, even if the Tigers lose at Notre Dame Saturday, the playoff committee will grant them a pass with quarterback Trevor Lawrence sitting out because of the novel coronavirus. Then the Tigers will get a second crack at the Irish in the ACC title game — with Lawrence at QB, in Charlotte, not South Bend.
2. Taking Applications — Georgia and Notre Dame need to be pushed. Sell me your vision.
3. Oregon (0-0) — There isn’t a more fearsome winless team in the nation. Ask the voters in the AP poll who continue to upgrade the Ducks all the way to No. 12. If Oregon wins its season opener against Stanford Saturday, watch somebody vote the Ducks No. 1.
4. Coastal Carolina (6-0) — How many times in your life do you get to mention Coastal Carolina?
5. Indiana (2-0) — If the Hoosiers keep this up, a fan base that used to leave after the tail gate is going to find a way to sneak into Memorial Stadium.
Bottom 5
5. P. J. Fleck, Minnesota (0-2) — Somebody needs to advise Mr. Row the Boat that the Ship be Sinkin’. That Maryland team that beat the Gophers Friday lost to Northwestern by a million. If Minnesota flops against the Fighting Lovie Smiths Saturday, look out.
4. Jim Harbaugh, Michigan (1-1) — The recruiting rankings and Harbaugh’s W-2 suggest the Wolverines should not be losing to an in-state rival team coached by a panic hire first-year coach from Michigan State.
Stories are circulating about the possibility of Luke Fickell of Cincinnati becoming the next Wolverines coach.
Would a job that is supposed to be reserved for a Michigan man actually go to an Ohio State guy? Bo Schembechler, not pleased.
That’s how much fun things are in Ann Arbor.
3. The Big 12 (1 loss and mostly more) — Now that Oklahoma State was beaten by Texas, I’d recommend the Big 12 turn its attention to recruiting the next team on my list.
2. Nebraska — The Cornhuskers tried to sneak a game with Chattanooga onto their schedule after their game against Wisconsin got scratched by COVID-19. FAIL.
Here’s a better idea — go back to the Big 12. Or if you want to play Chattanooga during a pandemic, send some love letters to the Southern Conference.
1. Ed Orgeron, LSU (2-3) — He lost his coordinators. He lost his starting quarterback. He lost the OK to have Odell Beckham Jr. handing out cash on the sidelines. He’s losing games. He’s losing credibility for stupid social media posts. He’s losing weight.
LSU ranks 12th in the SEC in total defense, giving up nearly 479 yards per game, a jump of 136 per game from last season's national championship team.
I believe there is only one more thing left for Coach O to lose.
