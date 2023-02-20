LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Norton Healthcare Sports and Learning Center will host the ACC Indoor Track and Field Championships beginning Thursday. The host school is being led by a formidable father-son duo.
It's the first time since joining the league in 2015 that the University of Louisville is hosting and ACC Track and Field Championship.
"Absolute blast," said U of L assistant track coach Tony Miller. "I'm so excited for the U of L track and field program to be hosting and then we get people locally to come out and see who we really are."
One of the headliners for locals to see it Tony Miller's son, Cam. Growing up in Dallas, football and basketball were his first loves. Tony was a former All-American in track at Baylor and was involved in coaching and was hoping his son might eventually pick track.
"He did support me in my other sports," said Cam Miller. "But I think he knew before I knew that track was gonna be the end game."
"I was a 400-meter runner," said Tony Miller. "I didn't have the fast twitch that this kid has. This kid can move. I was more of a power athlete. But this kid can move. He can really put his feet down."
Yes he can. He has set and reset the school indoor 200-meter record three times this winter and the 20.33 seconds he clocked recently is the second best time in the country this season.
Tony Miller was coaching at SMU, which only had a women's team when Cam was graduating from high school. So he chose Florida and had some success there over three years, but transferring to Louisville has been invigorating for both father and son.
"Kind of a little rebuild me mentally," said Cam Miller. "Just mentally coming from Florida, I needed to get it going. Just me and him taking on the world has been the best."
"It's been great from that regard in that (we have) really good communication, but a profound love for each other that really understands and respects one another," said Tony Miller. "That's really been the glue that's allowed us to work so well."
"Sometimes you have to go through the valleys to calm the peaks. It was up and down for him at Florida and sometimes you go in a situation that just doesn't work. We're just trying to reboot."
The ACC championships begin Thursday and run through the event finals Saturday. Miller runs a 200-meter preliminary Thursday and the final in that event is set for Saturday at 2:10 PM.
