CRAWFORD | Businesslike LouCity puts away Birmingham, sets sights on third win in 8 days

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Yes, you play the games one at a time, but Louisville City FC interim manager Danny Cruz has been planning them three at a time this week.
Coming into last Saturday’s home game against Memphis 901 FC with a two-game losing streak, LouCity completed Part 1 of Cruz’s plan with a 3-0 victory. The home team followed that up Wednesday night with a 2-0 win over Central Division-leading Birmingham Legion FC, ending the visitors’ four-game win streak in front of a crowd of 9,576 in Lynn Family Stadium.
They’ll attempt Part 3 at Tulsa on Saturday night at 8. But two-thirds of the way through, Cruz was pleased.
“Ultimately, winning is contagious and that locker room is used to it,” Cruz said. “When you get two losses in a row, no one was more unhappy than them. They’ve taken these two games really well. I told them that I want nine points from the week and I know that is their expectation as well. We will look to evaluate players’ health and how their bodies are feeling and then move toward Tulsa.”
Cruz made six lineup changes for Wednesday’s game, and made judicious use of substitutes late, as he did the Saturday prior. But the team’s experience and depth allow him some flexibility in that area.
"That is the definition of a team: when you can make those changes, still perform well and still win a game," Cruz said. "Ultimately, that is what we must continue to do.”
Cameron Lancaster, still returning from a hamstring injury, again was pivotal. He put LouCity on top with his third goal of the season – all coming from penalties – in the 25th minute, after being dragged down in the corner of the box.
LouCity held to that 1-0 lead until early in the second half, when Lancaster flicked a ball back to Jonathan Gomez in the 48th minute. Gomez drove to the end line and crossed to Napo Matsoso, who slipped home the goal.
“Everyone on the team knows that when JoGo has the ball and he’s driving forward, no one is going to catch him," Matsoso said. "So, (I was) just making as hard of a run that I can in the box and getting my man. Luckily JoGo had his head up and found me in the box and I was able to finish it.”
The emotional celebration after was one of the few outbursts in an otherwise businesslike win.
“A lot went into it,” Matsoso said. “It’s my girlfriend’s birthday today, and I wanted to score for her. It’s also her dad’s birthday, so that was a big goal for me. I was happy to be on the score sheet. It’s always nice when you know JoGo’s driving on the left side. Great goal from everyone.”
On the stat sheet, the game was fairly even. For the first time this season, LouCity did not possess the ball more than an opponent. Birmingham controlled 56 percent of possession. Each team took eight shots – a departure from the lopsided opportunity totals rolled up by LouCity in recent games.
Still, Cruz was pleased with the overall effort – and especially the result.
“I am really happy. Six points out of two games is really important,” Cruz said. “I talked to the players about the importance of getting their legs right. We are pushing toward Tulsa. But as far as tonight, it was certainly scrappier. We didn’t have much possession as we typically do. Ultimately, you have to win games in different ways in this league. I was really proud of the fight of the group. I was really proud of the collective defensive effort. Chris [Hubbard] made the saves that he needed. I thought the guys were tremendous in the back. Overall, I am really happy with the three points.”
LouCity will travel to face Tulsa on Saturday at 8 p.m. before returning home for a rematch with rival Indy Eleven on June 26 at 7:30 p.m.