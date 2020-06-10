LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The games remain halted, but Soccer Holdings, LLC, the Louisville-based company that owns Louisville City Football Club, its youth academy, and the new National Women's Soccer League franchise that will begin play in 2021, has unveiled plans for its new training facility at Champions Park on River Road.
The sprawling facility will not only provide a home for the city's professional teams, but should give a major boost to youth soccer in the area.
It will feature four turf fields for the youth academy and local community, three natural grass fields on which the professional clubs will train and a 30,000-square-foot women’s and men’s training building.
“We now have the ability to house all of our teams in one place,” Soccer Holdings Executive Vice President of Development, James O’Connor said in a release. “This allows us to strengthen our culture of excellence while improving and inspiring all of our players, male or female, young or old to become the very best versions of themselves.”
The two-story men’s and women’s training building will feature locker rooms for the NWSL, USL and academy teams, gym and workout areas, a kitchen and dining hall, and media room. It also will house offices for front office staff and a concession space for the academy families.
AML construction has been chosen as the contractor. The $15 million cost will be privately financed.
“This new training facility is yet another example of the commitment of our Club to invest in our professional teams, youth academy and the Louisville community as a whole,” LouCity FC head coach John Hackworth said. “Housing all these programs in a state-of-the-art facility will continue to strengthen our belief in becoming one of the preeminent clubs in the U.S."
Meeting a longtime community need, the turf fields for the Louisville City Academy program will feature stadium lighting, which will allow them to host large soccer tournaments.
“Our new facility is a game changer for youth soccer in the greater Louisville area. The new facility will allow kids to train and develop all year long in a world class environment,” Youth Academy Director, Mario Sanchez said. “Most importantly, our facility will inspire kids to dream as they train alongside our LouCity men and our NWSL women. We will also now have the opportunity to bring Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) and USL Youth events to the city of Louisville. I am extremely proud of our city and ownership group for working together to bring this facility to fruition.”
“This facility will provide access to the game of soccer for youth players in our region regardless of their means,” Soccer Holdings president Brad Estes said. “We will be able to expand our offerings of free clinics, and we will be able to provide practice fields for other organizations that have struggled to find it. This game is for everyone and LouCity is striving to make it available to all.”
