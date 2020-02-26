LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It’s not a surprise in the least, but it is confirmation of what most people are thinking right now: Jordan Nwora is in the home stretch of his University of Louisville basketball career.
The basketball team announced Wednesday night via its Twitter account that it plans to honor Nwora, a junior, during its Senior Night ceremonies before the Cardinals face Virginia Tech at 6 p.m. Sunday in their home finale.
The junior from Buffalo, New York, is an All-American candidate and was voted the Atlantic Coast Conference's Preseason Player of the Year. His return after testing the NBA Draft waters a year ago was a major reason the Cards garnered high preseason rankings, and his outstanding play has been a major reason the team has contended for an ACC title this season.
Sunday, we say thank you.🏀 @KeithOddo🏀 @FreshKimble🏀 @JordanNwora 🏀 @StevenEnoch 🏀 @DwayneSutton🏀 @RyanMcMahon pic.twitter.com/vRHJS45BR2— Louisville Basketball (@LouisvilleMBB) February 27, 2020
Nwora is the only Louisville player averaging in double digits this season, scoring 17.9 points per game. He is also the team’s No. 2 rebounder at 7.2 per contest.
Nwora is viewed as an early second-round NBA Draft pick in most mock drafts. He came back to Louisville hoping to improve his defense and his ballhandling and has done that, but the junior has also struggled at times against some of Louisville’s tougher opponents.
Nwora also has had some highlight moments. His 37 points at Boston College on Jan. 29 were the seventh-most ever for a Louisville player in a game and the most for a Cardinal in a road game since Butch Beard scored 41 at Bradley in 1967.
Nwora has scored 1,256 points in three seasons at Louisville. He’s shooting 44% from 3-point range in ACC play, and was named Academic All-District last week.
Louisville will also honor seniors Lamarr Kimble, Steven Enoch, Dwayne Sutton, Ryan McMahon and Keith Oddo.
