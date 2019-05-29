LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – In a decision that nearly came down to the wire, University of Louisville forward Jordan Nwora has decided to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft and will return to the Cardinals for his junior season.
Nwora moved into draft consideration after leading Louisville in scoring at 17 points per game last season, winning the ACC’s Most Improved Player award in the process.
Sorry for the wait 👀 #L1C4 pic.twitter.com/sUGRqTYQup— Jordan Nwora (@JordanNwora) May 30, 2019
The 6-foot-7-inch native of Buffalo, N.Y., improved his rebounding as a sophomore, averaging 7.6 rebounds per game, but still figures to need to improve his ball-handling skills and will have to become a better defender.
He was invited to the NBA Scouting Combine in May but did not fully participate because of an injury. He did take part team interviews, and had a private workout for the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week. He has worked out for other teams, as well.
Based on his returning to the team, Louisville has been ranked among the Top 5 nationally in several early projections.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.