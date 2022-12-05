LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – By the end of Deion Branch's playing days at the University of Louisville, he had become the only college football player (before or since) I ever saw wear a coat and tie to speak to the media after games.

He was a pro long before he was a pro, before his 11 seasons and 140 games in the NFL, his Super Bowl MVP performance with the New England Patriots in 2005 and his two Super Bowl rings.

He became a surprise coach this offseason, taking a player development role for U of L football at the request of athletics director Josh Heird. In that role, Branch has spent hours with Cardinal football players, talking issues from nutrition to football to life, and everything in between. Branch describes himself as a "father, brother, uncle figure" to players, who have taken to calling him, "Unc."

He hasn't seen himself as a coach, and never really thought about it, until his phone rang on Monday morning and Heird asked him if he'd be interested in coaching the Louisville football team in the Fenway Bowl after the departure of head coach Scott Satterfield for Cincinnati.

Branch said he was speechless. But he did say yes. He might be the first interim coach of a Power 5 college football program to say, "I think it's crazy," or, "I don't have any answers."

In between, Branch beamed and vowed to rally the players and whatever assistants are left to win a bowl game in the city where some of his greatest NFL exploits took place. Louisville will face Cincinnati in the Fenway Bowl in Boston on Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

"This means so much to me," Branch said. "I was super overwhelmed. Just the thought of Josh and the entire staff, this entire community thinking of me to actually hold this position now, to deal these young men on a daily basis. I know exactly what these guys are going through on a day-to-day basis and I understand. This was a tough decision for me because we have 10 coaches that are super-qualified for the opportunity to be in this position. And it speaks volumes for Josh and his staff to actually select me to do this and I'm super grateful. But I'm even more grateful for the opportunity to go out and lead these men on the field in a bowl game. All this is over my head right now. One thing I am super excited about is to sit in Coach (Scott) Satterfield's chair. That's going to be great, the fact that John L. Smith, my head coach, who I love dearly, sat in, I'm super honored just to be a part of that."

As of Monday afternoon, Branch couldn't tell you what assistants of Satterfield would remain in Louisville. He didn't know who would call plays, who would coach the positions. He doesn't know who is in the fold or looking to leave. Heird indicated that Branch would immediately be contacting prospects to try to keep the recruiting lines of communication open.

Branch reiterated that he is not interested in the permanent coaching position. Maybe someday he'll be a coach. He might just as likely be an athletics director.

"His wife told me I could have him for two weeks," Heird said.

He also said he'd lean on the many coaches he has worked with and played for, including John L. Smith, and another famous Deion (Sanders), who took the job at Colorado on Sunday.

"Trust me, I'm calling every coach that I know, just to get any type of advice, and Deion Sanders will be the first one I call," Branch said. "I guess he spearheaded this. What, he was hired two or three days ago? And now I'm in an interim head coach position? This is great. All the Deions. Follow the Deions in today's world, this is going to be amazing. John L. will be someone who I will call. I'm pretty sure he'll probably call me first before I get a chance to call him. But I'll have an opportunity to speak to him on that level. Look, I'm not a head coach. But I know one thing, I can lead guys. And that's one thing that I will do. I will give this team everything I have, continue to give that to them, and pray and hope that we can give the city a victory."

After his playing days, Branch came back in 2019 to fulfill a promise to his mother that he would finish his degree. Not bad for a guy who made millions in the NFL and has his name in Cardinal Stadium's Ring of Honor.

Now, he's teaching players many of the same lessons his parents and other family members taught him. Little things. They come to college not knowing how to change a tire or separate their laundry. And Branch is there for him.

"Just whatever the kids need, whether it be a situation they're having, helping them line up something with a tailor or getting a vehicle fixed," Branch said. "Anything I can do."

Branch makes no promises. But over the past 20 years if he's shown anything it's that whatever he does, he'll do it professionally.

"I found out from Josh two hours ago and I've cried for about an hour and a half," Branch said. "So I'm telling you, I don't have anything. ... We have great assistants. We have great players. They will do an amazing job. ... I'm surrounded by amazing people."

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.