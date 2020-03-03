LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Dana Evans, who spent two seasons as a top reserve for the University of Louisville women’s basketball team and last season won the league’s sixth player of the year honor, this season won the league’s top individual prize, the league announced today.
Evans was voted ACC Player of the year in balloting by league media and coaches, the third straight year a Louisville player has won the honor.
Louisville’s Kylee Shook won ACC Defensive Player of the Year honors.
Evans becomes the first ACC player, men or women’s, to win player of the year after winning the league award for top bench player. She is averaging 17.9 points per game as a junior, and leads the ACC and ranks 16th nationally with 81 made 3-pointers.
She is shooting 42 percent from 3-point range and is in the top 10 nationally in free-throw percentage at 89.2.
Shook is Louisville's all-time leading shot blocker with 220 career blocks, and her 83 blocks this year is a single-season record. She is averaging 10.1 points per game, leads the league with 2.8 blocks per game and ranks sixth with 8.2 rebounds per game. She also is one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Award.
The Louisville women won the ACC regular-season title and head into the postseason ranked No. 4 nationally.
