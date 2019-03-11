LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville forward Jordan Nwora's sophomore success didn't go unnoticed by Atlantic Coast Conference media. He was named the ACC's Most Improved Player on Monday, as announced by the conference.
Nwora, who also was a third-team All-ACC selection, finished the regular season fifth in the conference at 17.3 points per game, up 11.6 points per game from his freshman average. That was good for the nation's second-most improved scoring average this season.
He's one of four players in the ACC to score 20 or more points in a dozen games this season, and reached double figures in 29 of of 31 games, including each of the past 16.
He also has improved his rebounding average, and logged eight double-doubles this season.
Nwora just edged Notre Dame's John Mooney, 30-27, to win the honor.
Duke's Zion Williamson swept the ACC player of the year and freshman of the year honors. He was a unanimous choice for first-team all-conference.
Virginia's Tony Bennett was named coach of the year for the second straight year and fourth time in his career. Louisville's Chris Mack finished fifth in the balloting.
The All-ACC first team included Williamson, his teammate RJ Barrett, Virginia's Kyle Guy and De'Andre Hunter and North Carolina's Cameron Johnson. Luke Maye and Coby White of North Carolina made the second team, along with Virginia's Ty Jerome, Virginia Tech's Kerry Blackshear and Boston College's Ky Bowman.
Hunter was the runaway winner for Defensive Player of the year, and Florida State's Mfiondu Kabengele was the no-contest winner for Sixth Man of the Year.
