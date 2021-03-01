LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Louisville senior captain Malik Williams, who missed the season’s first 15 games while recovering from a broken foot and was only three games into his return, will miss the rest of the season after aggravating the injury in Saturday’s win at Duke.
The injury won't require surgery, according to team officials, but will sideline him for 4-6 weeks.
Williams made his season debut at North Carolina on Feb. 20 with four points, three rebounds and an assist. He followed that with eight points and 10 rebounds against Notre Dame in his first start of the season, his 10th career double-figure rebounding effort. He started his second game of the year at Duke, scoring five points and grabbing five rebounds in 19 minutes before leaving with the injury with 15:30 remaining in the second half.
Louisville coach Chris Mack said it was tough news to hear, and to discuss with Williams.
“I just feel for Malik and his family,” Mack said. “ ... I know how hard he worked hard to get back and I just feel for him.”
It had been a long road back for Williams, an inspirational leader and important defensive presence in the post for the Cardinals.
He began water treadmill workouts a few weeks ago and progressed to strength conditioning, agility skills drills and balance and stability drills. He has received bone stimulator treatments daily for the past 12 weeks, since the dressings came off from his surgery. He was cleared by medical personnel to begin basketball activity about two weeks ago.
He was the ACC’s runner up for Sixth Man of the Year last season, a campaign which also began on the sidelines after a foot fracture. He suffered a broken bone in his right foot in practice on Sept. 20, 2019, had a screw inserted into the fifth metatarsal in his right foot on Sept. 23, and returned after eight weeks, missing the first four games of the 2019-20 season.
His return gave Louisville an added dynamic, particularly on defense. It also gave them more veteran leadership on the court. Mack said his loss is a blow to the team emotionally, but he expects his players to recover quicky, after all they’ve dealt with this season.
“(After) the uncertainty of the season, the pauses, the injuries, I don’t think our guys blink an eye when adversity hits,” Mack said. “Our guys have done a great job trying to continue to build toward this time of the year. It starts with guys who have been through it, and we’ve had some guys who have been through some tough moments.”
Still, after meeting with Williams, Mack said his thoughts remain with him, and said he expects him to remain the kind of encouraging voice in practice and on the sidelines that he has been all season.
“One of the great things about Malik is that his voice has never really changed whether he’s playing or he’s sitting out,” Mack said. “It’s going to be a challenge for him, because he got hit with this news like a ton of bricks, like we all did. As I said to him when I met with him this morning, he couldn’t have had a better attitude. I was probably more down than he was when we met, at least that’s what he showed on the surface. . . . He’ll try to help out his teammates like he always has.”
Louisville returns to action Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at Virginia Tech.
