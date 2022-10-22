LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It was a different kind of admission from first-year coach Kenny Payne ahead of the University of Louisville’s now-annual Louisville Live extravaganza downtown.
But by now you should know, Payne is a different kind of coach. Payne admitted to being a little wary of all the hype. He said he wanted the program to be about substance. And when he took the microphone Friday night in front of more than 10,000 fans in Louisville Slugger Field, he delivered it.
“I want this program to be a program that’s different,” Payne said a day before the event. “I want it to be about character. I want it to be about work ethic. I’m a little afraid of the hype of a Louisville Live. I want substance. But every program needs the hype. We need the attention. We need the notoriety of having something that’s special. We for need Jack Harlow to be there. But also, we need to know that that’s not the main thing. The main thing is substance.”
These events, of course, exist largely for recruiting. You bring prospects in, and put on a show. The very locations of these shows are tied to NCAA recruiting rules. You can’t put one on outside a one-mile radius from your campus. Fortunately for Louisville, its Health Sciences Campus allows for these downtown events.
In the past week, a top recruit from New Jersey, Aaron Bradshaw, committed to Kentucky. Earlier this week, Kentucky coach John Calipari was in Louisville making reference to how he loved coaching the sons of his former players. One he figures to be coaching next season is D.J. Wagner.
Kenny Payne embraces Pervis Ellison at Louisville Live.
ERIC CRAWFORD
Wagner is the grandson of former Louisville great and current Louisville director of basketball operations Milt Wagner. Both he and Bradshaw play on an AAU team directed by former Louisville All-American, and Payne’s college roommate, Pervis Ellison.
Ellison was in the house Friday night. When all of the former players present were brought onto the stage, Payne introduced them to the crowd as a group.
“Hey guys,” Payne told the crowd. “I really need you to understand this. This is Louisville basketball. These are my brothers. These are your brothers.”
And then he said he needed to do one more thing. “Where’s my roommate? Where’s Big P?”
Ellison came forward, and Payne embraced him.
Nothing else needed to be said. That embrace exemplified what Payne is about better than any story could have.
Relationships won’t be defined by what recruits decide to do. They run deeper than that. Recruiting is the highest-stakes world college coaches operate in. But there are bonds that transcend it.
Close
Louisville Live0634.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live0748.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live0797.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live0830.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live0980.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1152.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1274.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1394.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1463.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1473.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1512.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1537.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1585.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1677.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1706.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1749.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1802.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1873.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1969.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live7938.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8030.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8092.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8094.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8103.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8110.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8137.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8181.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8213.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8248.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8309.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8326.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8342.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8347.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8370.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8403.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8421.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8427.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8431.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8445.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8521.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8532.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8540.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8579.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8824.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8828.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8837.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8933.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9029.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9113.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9132.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9143.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9157.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9164.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9176.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9212.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9222.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9231.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9274.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9314.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9377.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9419.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9443.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9490.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live9496.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live0490.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live0510.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live0556.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live0606.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live0618.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live0634.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live0748.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live0797.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live0830.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live0980.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1152.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1274.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1394.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1463.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1473.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1512.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1537.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1585.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1677.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1706.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1749.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1802.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1873.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live1969.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live7938.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8030.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8092.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8094.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8103.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8110.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8137.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8181.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8213.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.
Louisville Live8248.jpg
Scenes from the Louisville Live basketball event in Louisville Slugger Field.