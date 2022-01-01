CRAWFORD | Robinson's late heroics carry Kentucky past Iowa 20-17 in Citrus Bowl

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With the game in the balance and one last possession to earn a comeback victory in the VRBO Citrus Bowl against Iowa on Saturday in Orlando, the University of Kentucky football team turned to Wan'Dale Robinson.
And the 5-11 native of Frankfort, Ky., made all the big plays, with 4 catches for 84 yards on Kentucky's decisive touchdown drive, including a 52-yard reception down the left side to set up the game-winning touchdown in a 20-17 victory for the Wildcats in front of 50,739 fans in Camping World Stadium.
Kentucky's fourth consecutive bowl win caps a 10-3 season for the Wildcats, and Robinson finishes with Kentucky's single-season record for receiving yards. He had 10 catches for 170 yards in the game to go over 100 receptions on the season. Robinson left the game after taking a shot on a big third-down catch to keep Kentucky's final scoring drive alive, then returned a play later to deliver the long gain that set up the TD.
"It just says an awful lot about what kind of competitor he is," Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said. "So tough. The third down catch he made in the first half. I have a lot of love and respect for him."
The Wildcats also got 107 yards on 20 carries, including the game-winning 6-yard touchdown run from Chris Rodriguez. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis completed 17 of 28 passes for 233 yards and a touchdown.
"Unbelievable," Stoops said after the game. "You know when you're playing Iowa is it's going to be a game like that. I told our guys coming out at halftime, this game is going 60 minutes. They're not going anywhere, but we're not either."
Iowa got the ball back with a chance to win the game, or get a game-tying field goal, but DeAndre Square intercepted a pass after a pressure by Yusef Corker to preserve the win.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.