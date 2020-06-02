LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Usually, the lines of cars waiting to get into the Cardinal Stadium Parking lots are waiting for a football game.
On Tuesday morning, they were University of Louisville administrators and athletes, coming back to campus, and waiting for COVID-19 drive-up tests.
The school welcomed 120 athletes back to campus on Monday, and on Tuesday morning had them go through the testing, one week ahead of resuming any physical activity with their teams.
The first car in line belonged to athletics director Vince Tyra.
“Our return to campus is off and running,” Tyra said. ”I think we need to set an example for our student-athletes and that was reason I did this. I wanted to feel what they're going to feel when they go through this. Hopefully they'll follow the guidelines like we're going to continue to educate them on and what we’ll have a successful return to campus.”
Under the first phase of the return to campus, a limited group of student-athletes totaling about 30 in football, plus as many as 15 each for men's basketball, women's basketball and swimming and diving, arrived on campus on June 1. They had received instructions on proper social distancing and other safety measures before returning to campus.
More than 120 student-athletes, coaches and staff were tested Tuesday morning. They will undergo physicals on Thursday before beginning voluntary workouts.
U of L has designated four facilities – the Schnelenberger Football Complex, the Trager Center, the Planet Fitness Kueber Center and Ralph Wright Natatorium, for limited-capacity workouts in its first Phase of reopening.
Sophomore forward Samuell Williamson and his men’s basketball teammates were among those tested this morning.
“I'm very excited about being back on campus, getting the ball rolling for our upcoming season and working out with the guys,” said Williamson. “I just got tested and it was a weird feeling, but I’m glad we're taking the right precautions for our safety.”
During their time on campus, athletes will receive instruction on proper measures to protect themselves while the coronavirus remains a threat, including proper hygiene and distancing measures.
Returning to campus is a voluntary decision, and athletes, by rule, do not have to return or take part in workouts.
Among the measures they will undertake on campus are wearing masks, use of designated entrances and exits, passing electronic daily symptom checks, physical distancing, using gloves and hand sanitizers when necessary, checking individual temperatures and extensive disinfecting of used areas.
If any staff or team member tests positive, the university has put protocols in place.
About 15 members of the swimming and diving team returned Tuesday and were tested. Arthur Albiero, their coach, was among those tested.
“I'm very grateful that our department's been on top of things,” said Albiero. “I think it's great that you know from a safety standpoint as a parent, who has children on the team as members of our athletic program. It's very reassuring. And certainly as a coach, who is responsible for a multitude of people, to know that we're on top of things.”
If Phase 1 is successful, U of L plans to bring 30 more football players and 90 athletes from Olympic sports to campus on June 15, with similar preparations, testing and protective measures.
