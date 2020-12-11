First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is in the heat of the playoffs in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the final scores for Week 16. Click here to see highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Kentucky Country Day

 27 Williamsburg 7  FINAL 
Christian Academy of Louisville Elizabethtown  
Male 49 Paul Laurence Dunbar 6  FINAL 
Trinity 31 St. Xavier 0  FINAL 

