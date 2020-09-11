LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.
Below are all the final scores for Week 4. Check back later to see highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
Christian Academy of Louisville
|Bullitt East
|LaRue County
|Campbellsville
|Elizabethtown
|Central Hardin
|North Hardin
|Frederick Douglass
|Butler County
|Hart County
|Holy Cross
|Holmes
Meade County
|John Hardin
|Adair County
|Metcalfe County
|Bethlehem
|Nelson County
|Bullitt Central
|North Bullitt
|Henry County
|Owen County
|Frankfort
|Shelby County
|Collins
|Spencer County
|Bowling Green
|St. Xavier
|Green County
|Taylor County
Grayson County
|Thomas Nelson
|Bracken County
|Trimble County
Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)
|Trinity
Bardstown
|Washington County
Franklin County
|Anderson County
|Eminence
|Sayre
INDIANA
Bedford North Lawrence
|Madison
|Columbus East
|Jeffersonville
|Corydon Central
|Scottsburg
|North Harrison
|Charlestown
|Brownstown Central
|Salem
|Silver Creek
|Eastern (Pekin)
Floyd Central
|New Albany
|Clarksville
|Providence
|Jennings County
|Seymour
|Perry Central
|Paoli
|Evansville Bosse
|Jasper
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.