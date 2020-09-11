LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2020 high school football season is officially underway in Kentucky and Indiana, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games across the area.

Below are all the final scores for Week 4. Check back later to see highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

Christian Academy of Louisville

 Bullitt East  
LaRue County Campbellsville  
Elizabethtown Central Hardin   
North Hardin Frederick Douglass   
Butler County  Hart County  
Holy Cross Holmes  

Meade County

 John Hardin    
Adair County Metcalfe County
  
Bethlehem Nelson County   
Bullitt Central North Bullitt   
Henry County Owen County    
Frankfort Shelby County  
Collins Spencer County    
Bowling Green St. Xavier   
Green County Taylor County  

Grayson County

 Thomas Nelson  
Bracken County Trimble County  

Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati)

 Trinity   

Bardstown

 Washington County  

Franklin County

 Anderson County  
Eminence Sayre   

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence

 Madison  
Columbus East Jeffersonville  
Corydon Central Scottsburg  
North Harrison Charlestown   
Brownstown Central Salem  
Silver Creek Eastern (Pekin)  

Floyd Central

 New Albany   
Clarksville Providence
  
Jennings County Seymour     
Perry Central Paoli   
Evansville Bosse Jasper    

