Central vs. Manual - Aug. 18, 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books, and you can watch highlights from all the best games right here.

Check out the videos below to see eight of the best games from Louisville and southern Indiana. And to vote on your favorite play from the night, click here.

Male 48, Butler 0

Manual 26, Central 0

St. X 52, Floyd Centra 13

Trinity 36, Bryan Station 3

KCD 31, Atherton 20

CAL 28, Owensboro 14

Charlestown 28, Silver Creek 13

First Down Friday Stories:

