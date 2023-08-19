Best Plays of the Week -- Week 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 1 of the high school football season is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.
Watch each play below and, when you're done, vote for your favorite. Come back next week to see which was voted the best play of the night.
Oldham County's Caden Sheppard:
Oldham County's Caden Sheppard bulldozes his way for a big run. Oldham County won 35-14 against Lafayette.
Atherton's Andre Steele:
Atherton's Andre Steele escapes multiple tackles and goes all the way for a touchdown. Kentucky Country Day won against Atherton, 31-20.
Manual's Cameron Jessee:
After a sack, Manual's Cameron Jessee picks up the ball and runs it for a touchdown. DuPont Manual grabbed the win against Central 26-0.
Who had the best play of Week 1 in high school football around Louisville and southern Indiana?
