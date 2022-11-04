LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.
Below are all the final scores for Week 12. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.
Kentucky
|Fort Knox
|Crittenden County
|Eminence
|Newport Central Catholic
|Holy Cross (Louisville)
|Russellville
|Trimble County
|Beechwood
|Metcalfe County
|Washington County
|Christian Academy of Louisville
|LaRue County
|Elizabethtown
|Mercer County
|Nelson County
|Henry County
|Franklin County
|John Hardin
|Spencer County
|Shelby County
|Valley
|North Oldham
|Atherton
|Doss
|Seneca
|50
|Bullitt Central
|0
|F
|Collins
|North Laurel
|Ballard
|Dixie Heights
|Bullitt East
|Butler
|Daviess County
|North Hardin
|duPont Manual
|Fern Creek
|Male
|Pleasure Ridge Park
|Meade County
|McCracken County
|Paul Laurence Dunbar
|Oldham County
|Ryle
|42
|Eastern
|14
|F
|Trinity
|Campbell County
|South Oldham
|Western
|Fairdale
|34
|North Bullitt
|0
|F
Indiana
|Providence
|Tecumseh
