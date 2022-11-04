First Down Friday (horizontal)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football playoffs is underway in Kentucky, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river.

Below are all the final scores for Week 12. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for highlights from all the best games.

Kentucky

Fort Knox Crittenden County  
Eminence Newport Central Catholic  
Holy Cross (Louisville) Russellville  
Trimble County Beechwood  
Metcalfe County Washington County  
Christian Academy of Louisville  LaRue County  
Elizabethtown Mercer County   
Nelson County Henry County    
Franklin County John Hardin   
Spencer County Shelby County   
Valley North Oldham  
Atherton Doss  
Seneca50Bullitt Central 0 F
Collins North Laurel   
Ballard Dixie Heights  
Bullitt East Butler  
Daviess County North Hardin  
duPont Manual Fern Creek  
Male Pleasure Ridge Park  
Meade County McCracken County    
Paul Laurence Dunbar Oldham County    
Ryle42Eastern14 F 
Trinity Campbell County   
South Oldham Western   
Fairdale34North Bullitt 0 F

Indiana

Providence Tecumseh  

