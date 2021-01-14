LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eric Wood had no doubt that Lamar Jackson would be successful in the NFL.
But he said it also helped that he landed in Baltimore.
"I watched him extremely closely at Louisville and knew that his athleticism would translate to the NFL," Wood said. "I think he fell into the perfect situation in Baltimore with Greg Roman being on staff and then Greg Roman being promoted to offensive coordinator. I had Greg in Buffalo. Greg Roman is an offensive coordinator that put Colin Kaepernick in the Pro Bowl, Tyrod Taylor in the Pro Bowl. He is able to utilize mobile quarterbacks in a way that most offensive coordinators either won't or can't."
Wood is uniquely situated to analyze this game. He played at Louisville from 2004-08 and knows all about Lamar. He also spent his entire nine-year NFL career in Buffalo and now works as an analyst for the team as well as the ACC Network. He is savoring the meeting of quarterbacks, both of whom have been heavily scrutinized since being taken in round one of the 2018 draft.
"You've got two of the bright young stars at quarterback in this league, two guys with absolute tremendous humility, two of the easiest guys in the NFL to root for," Wood said. "It's going to be a great matchup. Both teams have solid defensives as well. Both teams are peaking at the right time. Two of the hottest teams from the month of December on are playing this weekend."
One of the last games in Wood's career was one of the great snow games of all time. The Bills beat the Colts in overtime in December 2017, helping to secure a playoff spot. Wood is keeping an eye on the weather up there for this Saturday's game.
"There's a possibility of lake effect snow Saturday night, so we'll see if that comes in or not," Wood said. "I would generally assume that would favor the Ravens, being that they're a running team. That's how I always looked at it until I heard Patrick Mahomes talk about throwing the ball in the snow, about how easy it is to throw the ball in the snow because the (defensive backs) can't make contact with the receivers. They have to adjust. The receivers know where they're going."
Wood said he's not sure if Mahomes is playing a mind-trick, but the Kansas City quarterback has big numbers in snow games, so Wood believes there is probably something to it.
And who will the Louisville resident be rooting for in the game?
"I get paid if the Bills win. I do not get paid if the Ravens win," he said. "There's a difference between a job and being buddies with somebody. So I 100% am rooting for the Bills."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.