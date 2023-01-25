LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- North Hardin boys' basketball team got a visit by a former Louisville men's basketball star at last night's (Tuesday) game against Elizabethtown.
North Hardin boys' basketball posted on Twitter a photo of former guard Peyton Siva thanking him for his support during the game.
Siva, point guard, played for Louisville from 2009 to 2013, helping lead the team to two Final Four appearances and a national championship in 2013.
The team posted the shoutout to Siva by saying "Once again want to thank @PeypeySiva3 for stopping by last night and supporting us!! Trojan nation enjoyed having the @LouisvilleMBB Legend in the building!!! #TrojanCulture #TrojanWay"
Siva is pictured with two coaches. The man to the right is North Hardin's boys basketball head coach Michael Baffour, who was a walk-on for Louisville and a member of the 2013 national championship team with Siva.
