LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Former Trinity Shamrock wide receiver Rondale Moore returned to Louisville Friday to hold his first youth football camp.
Moore, a 2021 second-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals, says his camp is more than just about teaching kids football skills.
"To be honest, the most important part of this is just showing my gratitude to be in this position, how much gratitude they should express to their parents for coming out here and having the decency to just let them compete at 8 in the morning.
"Not a lot of parents are doing that. Just showing them it's OK to say 'yes, ma'am' and 'no, sir' and just continue to do that even when you get to wherever you want to be in life," Moore said.
Moore is expected to increase his role with the Cardinals in year two after a standout college career with the Purdue Boilermakers.
"It'll be exciting," he said. "Just taking it day by day, working my tail off, trying to continue to study my film, put the right things in my body and just continue to work. I'm excited about this upcoming season."
Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury has said he expects Moore to have an increased role in the Cardinals offense. Moore had 54 receptions for 435 yards and a touchdown in his rookie year.
